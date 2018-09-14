Khuzani Mpungose wants to 'defend' KZN music with 'Full Up Moses Mabhida' gig

He denied that the similarities in the wording made it seem as if he was piggy backing off Cassper's idea to fill the stadium to capacity later this year. He suggested that instead of fighting everyone, Cassper should support artists inspired by his series of #FillUp concerts.

He admitted that he had the idea to fill the venue came after Cassper announced the date for his #FillUpMosesMabhidaStadium concert in June but said his own show came from wanting to defend his province.

"We are the artists of KwaZulu-Natal. So if an artist from another province says he wants to come fill up your stadium, you must react. It is our home ground and we are defending our province. It can't be that the province praises someone from another province but we are from here and we say we are famous or big artists here.

"KwaZulu-Natal is different to other places. Fans love Maskandi. No one can come and take all the credit from our province. This is not Johannesburg. This is not the North West. He will fill it up in his own way and we will fill it in our own way."

But hold up, Tsibipians! Khuzani said he is not looking for a fight, he just wants to defend KZN artists and get into some healthy competition.

"If I see that it is not healthy and people are fighting too much, I will decide what to do but I am not wanting to fight."