TshisaLIVE

Major Lazer punts big SA names on new album

The tracklist includes, wait for it... Riky Rick, Cassper Nyovest, Babes Wodumo, Maphorisa, Tira, HHP and many more

14 September 2018 - 10:41 By Kyle Zeeman
Riky Rick's "Stay Shining" is featured on the album.
Riky Rick's "Stay Shining" is featured on the album.

Remember when Major Lazer put Nasty C on their single Particula? Well it seems that wasn't the only SA talent they were impressed with. In fact, they've released a whole album filled with songs from some of Mzansi's biggest artists.

The American DJ group released their latest project this week, an 11-track album filled with music from Africa called Afrobeats Mix.

The songs were compiled from their research and experience during their tour across Africa last year.

The album starts off with a collab between Major Lazer, Taranchyla and our very own Babes Wodumo followed by Dladla Mshunqisi.

Midnight Starring is next, before the album goes up north to Nigeria and Ethiopia for its next few songs. 

Riky Rick's Stay Shining and DJ Buckz's Sgicha pop up near the end of the album introducing the world to the likes of HHP, Afrikan Roots, Professor, Alie Keys and Cassper Nyovest.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE Dladla said he got a call from DJ Tira earlier this week telling him about the project.

"I was so excited. I really don't have the words to say what an honour this is. When I heard my song was going to be on the project, I just fell silent and couldn't believe it."

He said that South African music had a massive part to play in the future of world music and said this was evidence of this fact.

"I think my song is something different to what people overseas might be used to. It is gqom, and gqom is the future. I am taking the future of music to the world."

Being an artist is not about buying cars, says DJ Maphorisa

Themba Sonnyboy Sekowe, the producer with the Midas touch, is on a mission to own the African music space
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Four international collabs that dominated our playlists

While South African artists have always taken pride in being able to produce music of an international standard without having to go looking for ...
TshisaLIVE
8 months ago

DJ Maphorisa on a mission to take SA sounds to America

Award-winning artist and record producer DJ Maphorisa is set to fly the South African flag high when he takes to the stage at the African One Africa ...
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

MASSIVE! Nasty C and DJ Maphorisa collaborate with US musos Major Lazer

Local rapper Nasty C and producer DJ Maphorisa have teamed up with US supergroup Major Lazer on the band's latest EP. The South African duo feature ...
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Most read

  1. 'Malicious attacks' force Sbahle Mpisane's family to delete hospital video TshisaLIVE
  2. First glimpse of Sbahle Mpisane since horror car crash TshisaLIVE
  3. 'There's nothing as mediocre as Leanne Manas shem' - Ntsiki Mazwai TshisaLIVE
  4. Cardi B's sister gets involved in Nicki Minaj feud: 'I don’t talk, I fight' TshisaLIVE
  5. Twitter zones in on Lady Zamar's Idols SA outfit. Again! TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

‘I have never plotted against Ramaphosa’ - Ace Magashule denies plot allegations
Murder, rape and robbery in numbers: 5 crime stats that will wreck your Tuesday
X