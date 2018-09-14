Major Lazer punts big SA names on new album

Remember when Major Lazer put Nasty C on their single Particula? Well it seems that wasn't the only SA talent they were impressed with. In fact, they've released a whole album filled with songs from some of Mzansi's biggest artists.

The American DJ group released their latest project this week, an 11-track album filled with music from Africa called Afrobeats Mix.

The songs were compiled from their research and experience during their tour across Africa last year.