Sofa Slahlane | Would you date someone who works in a mortuary?
While 'woke' Twitter will tell you that your job doesn't define you, that didn't stop the streets from being shooketh on level 100 when they met malume Madoda who works at a mortuary.
Madoda and his missus Ntswaki were featured on Moja Love's popular reality show, Sofa Slahlane on Thursday where malume opened up about his life as a mortician.
Madoda said that until he found Ntswaki the girls would look at him funny and run away when he pulled up in his hearse at their place.
Don’t miss tonight’s episode. #SofaSlahlane #157 #loveanddeath pic.twitter.com/MW7BFg5kO9— #TOS4 Sep’18 (@tboseZA) September 13, 2018
But the couple are real goals and soon had fans of the show gushing over their love.
Of course, like most episodes of the series it sparked massive debate over whether you would take a job at a morgue or even date a mortician.
The streets were filled with memes and jokes in response.
His ancestors told him to go work in a mortuary? I’d disown them #SofaSlahlane pic.twitter.com/tjGUf1M8IY— Karabo Mokgoko 🦄 (@Karabo_Mokgoko) September 13, 2018
I wouldn’t have dated a mere Dentist😳 how about this #SofaSlahlane pic.twitter.com/KGteA4eolk— Collin Shongwe (@CollinsMduduzi) September 13, 2018
Irrespective of this guys career, he really looks like he makes his child & woman happy which is what matters. Unlike these big shot men who can't even make it home for supper #SofaSlahlane— African Child🌸 (@juustFelicia) September 13, 2018
I wonder what the community around that kasi is saying watching this #SofaSlahlane pic.twitter.com/It0XhjH3Pg— #Plug☇🇿🇦 (@MayoTheDj) September 13, 2018
#SofaSlahlane it's safe to watch now? I'm scared of mortuary pic.twitter.com/yYreObowru— JR (@JRmuiladi) September 13, 2018
#SofaSlahlane but how do you sleep at night working ther? pic.twitter.com/zxGXceJm8v— Mpho (@macmothupi) September 13, 2018
Ncooh But The Wife Is Happy Guys...Baphila Kam'nandi...She's Not Ashamed Of Her Nikka #SofaSlahlane pic.twitter.com/SD3vKsXJiH— Ivan Is The Name 🐼🎲🎱 ◢◤ (@Effective_IV) September 13, 2018
Bathi There's Nothing Wrong About Dating A Guy Who Works At The Mortuary..Until He Asks "Basaphila Kini" #Sofaslahlane pic.twitter.com/m65XoSdDZI— Ivan Is The Name 🐼🎲🎱 ◢◤ (@Effective_IV) September 13, 2018
#SofaSlahlane— Thanos is right (@_IamThato_) September 13, 2018
Open minded me on Twitter: There's nothing wrong with working at a mortuary. A job is a job!
Mortuary: We have an opening
Also me: pic.twitter.com/iQKdW7bOC8
Fans were also shooketh when they learnt that malume doesn't eat meat after seeing a dead body from a car crash.
Bathi when it's someone who died from an accident he doesn't eat meat that night?😭💔 yohh yabona #SofaSlahlane— Delusional Thomas (@HlatseMonty) September 13, 2018
Lol my question is “why?” . Sounds like a ritual. #SofaSlahlane pic.twitter.com/NTvWgUsm9U— Burnnie (@TheVendaGuy) September 13, 2018
Imagine seeing raw meat. Yeses I'd never eat 😭#Sofaslahlane https://t.co/hvZU6a9iDJ— Lerato N. (@uLelato) September 13, 2018
ey sorry but NOTHING can keep me from meat.#SofaSlahlane pic.twitter.com/IthzbuhVUR— Enricoh Alfonzo - Comic Con Africa 2018🤩 (@Alfonzowords) September 13, 2018
But the debate was all good and well until people start bringing files and stories. That time it got super awkward, super quick.
My uncle's friend once admitted to sleeping with corpses while working for a mortuary. Out of the blue nje, just like that. KwakuTense for a bit. My uncle kept his distance after that confession. #SofaSlahlane— 🌻wife of prisoner 128482🎀 (@IAm_Nonhla) September 13, 2018