Sofa Slahlane | Would you date someone who works in a mortuary?

While 'woke' Twitter will tell you that your job doesn't define you, that didn't stop the streets from being shooketh on level 100 when they met malume Madoda who works at a mortuary.

Madoda and his missus Ntswaki were featured on Moja Love's popular reality show, Sofa Slahlane on Thursday where malume opened up about his life as a mortician.

Madoda said that until he found Ntswaki the girls would look at him funny and run away when he pulled up in his hearse at their place.