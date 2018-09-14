WATCH | Ishmael teases new Takalani Sesame inspired song & the streets go crazy!

Thanks to Ishmael Morabe's creativity... the 80s and 90s generation will relive their Takalani Sesami days through new music he's been working on.

With over 30 years in the industry it's clear that Ishmael's still got it going on. The musician who recently gave Mzansi the song Gimme Gimme shared a video on his Facebook that left social media reeling.

Why?

Well, the song brings up all kind of nostalgia because he's sampled the age old Takalani Sesame (Sesame Street for all you 2000s). We don't know where you live if all of this sounds new to you but the song was literally like our second nanny growing up.

*Sings: Takalani Sesame*

Speaking to TshisaLIVE in a recent interview Ishmael said that returning to music was easy when it was the one place his creativity flowed the most.

"I don't know why I always bounce back as far as music goes but I think it's because I'm highly motivated. Music itself motivates me. Every time I listen to new music and new artists doing different things it fascinates me and helps me always want to create something new as well."

Ishmael said he planned on gifting the world with music for as long as he lives because that is part of his purpose in life.

"There are lot of things that have happened to me but the one thing I am sure I was born to share this talent with the world. And as far as music goes, I don't even have a genre I love. I just love music and go whereever the creativity flow takes me."

Watch the vibey video below... we promise it will take you straight back to your childhood: