SNAPS | Inside OPW host Kayise Ngqula's baby shower

Those close to OPW host Kayise Ngqula joined forces to throw her the most special baby shower recently.

Kayise announced that she was expecting in July when she shared beautiful snaps from her pregnancy shoot.

"I have never experienced a love like this!! My baby shower was so anointed... a major thank you to my friends & family, what is life without you!," she said.

Kayise said she was delighted about the new addition to their family when she first revealed her pregnancy.

"I am delighted... in fact overjoyed to share with you the most precious transition my entire being has ever undergone!! I have in the past few months been prepared for the role of a lifetime and I am so, so grateful that God has chosen to bless my womb with a fruitful seed of life and love. I’d like to thank my family, friends and colleagues for respecting our privacy during this incredible time. I’m in love!!!"