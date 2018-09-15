TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Here's what happened to Trevor Noah's dog Fufi

15 September 2018 - 12:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
Trevor Noah explains what happened to Fufi.
Trevor Noah explains what happened to Fufi.
Image: Facebook/Trevor Noah

Remember Trevor Noah's dog Fufi who was made famous in his book Born A Crime

Well many fans have been left wondering what happened to Fufi. 

So during a segment of The Daily Show a member of the audience decided to ask Trevor. 

Trevor went on to explain how Fufi was the "dumbest  most beautiful dog ever". 

The comedian reflected on how after a tragic accident where their gate fell on Fufi and she injured her spine. 

Trevor said that when they took Fufi to the vet they were shocked when the vet asked how they had raised a deaf dog. 

And all that time they thought poor Fufi was just dumb! 

Revealed | Cassper doesn't own the #FillUp trademark and can't take action

Cassper Nyovest might be able to take action in the future if the trademark is granted.
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

That Sandton billboard proposal is a stunt, fam #TaylaSaysYes

Romantic gesture or stunt? Soz, romantics!
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Distruction Boyz' Que on becoming a dad - 'I was a boy, now I'm a man'

"I can't describe how my life changed the moment I held him. It was like something was coming over me."
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

University warns of people 'with bad intentions' after Malcolm X's late night visit

Malcolm says he will be handing out money in the day from now on.
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

'Malicious attacks' force Sbahle Mpisane's family to delete hospital video

Sbahle Mpisane's family have come under fire for 'forcing' her to appear in the tocuhing video.
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Most read

  1. 'Malicious attacks' force Sbahle Mpisane's family to delete hospital video TshisaLIVE
  2. First glimpse of Sbahle Mpisane since horror car crash TshisaLIVE
  3. 'There's nothing as mediocre as Leanne Manas shem' - Ntsiki Mazwai TshisaLIVE
  4. SNAPS | Mzansi finally gets a looksie at Thembi Seete's man TshisaLIVE
  5. Burn! Cassper claps back at 'Chris Martin Facetime' hate TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

‘I have never plotted against Ramaphosa’ - Ace Magashule denies plot allegations
Murder, rape and robbery in numbers: 5 crime stats that will wreck your Tuesday
X