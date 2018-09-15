WATCH | Here's what happened to Trevor Noah's dog Fufi

Remember Trevor Noah's dog Fufi who was made famous in his book Born A Crime.

Well many fans have been left wondering what happened to Fufi.

So during a segment of The Daily Show a member of the audience decided to ask Trevor.

Trevor went on to explain how Fufi was the "dumbest most beautiful dog ever".

The comedian reflected on how after a tragic accident where their gate fell on Fufi and she injured her spine.

Trevor said that when they took Fufi to the vet they were shocked when the vet asked how they had raised a deaf dog.

And all that time they thought poor Fufi was just dumb!