Ann Malinga remembers Robbie in touching post

No matter how much time passes, Robbie Malinga will live on in the hearts of his loved ones forever.

Robbie's wife, Ann recently remembered what a good man he was and how he treated her like a queen.

"Crushing on this angel of mine who served me proper love & genuine happy marriage. He taught my son how to love a woman by how he treated me and I have no doubt I’m raising a good man in my son, the values were instilled at a very young age by a good man."