Ann Malinga remembers Robbie in touching post
16 September 2018 - 10:00
No matter how much time passes, Robbie Malinga will live on in the hearts of his loved ones forever.
Robbie's wife, Ann recently remembered what a good man he was and how he treated her like a queen.
"Crushing on this angel of mine who served me proper love & genuine happy marriage. He taught my son how to love a woman by how he treated me and I have no doubt I’m raising a good man in my son, the values were instilled at a very young age by a good man."
