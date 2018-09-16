TshisaLIVE

Ann Malinga remembers Robbie in touching post

16 September 2018 - 10:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
Ann Malinga misses her husband Robbie.
Image: Instagram/Ann Malinga

No matter how much time passes, Robbie Malinga will live on in the hearts of his loved ones forever. 

Robbie's wife, Ann recently remembered what a good man he was and how he treated her like a queen. 

"Crushing on this angel of mine who served me proper love & genuine happy marriage. He taught my son how to love a woman by how he treated me and I have no doubt I’m raising a good man in my son, the values were instilled at a very young age by a good man." 

