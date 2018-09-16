I am not as angry as I used to be - How fatherhood changed AKA

Once known for heating up cold nights on Twitter with his explosive rants AKA says that having a child has calmed him and made him into a better person.

AKA and his baby mama DJ Zinhle welcomed baby Kairo into the world three years ago and have been co-parenting after their split in 2015.

Speaking to Metro FM's Thomas Msengana and Pearl Modiadie this week AKA said his world was turned upside down with the birth of his daughter.

"I am loving fatherhood. It is the greatest thing that has happened to me. I am so chilled. I am so patient. I count my words now. I am not as angry as I used to be."

He admitted that he still gets frustrated by people who don't take him seriously but Kairo had given him perspective on what is most important in life.

Zinhle has often praised AKA's parenting in interviews and speaking to Sowetan a few months ago she said he is "supportive and a good dad."

"Co-parenting is going well. Kiernan and I are at a good stage and space in our lives. He’s very supportive and a good dad. We are different. He’s stricter than I am and I think Kairo enjoys the dynamic. Good co-parenting comes from a good relationship and it’s just about putting all your other differences aside and focusing on the child," she said.

The young family even celebrated Mother's Day together in May, with AKA paying tribute to the mother of his child.

"Happy Mothers Day, Zinhle. Thank you for giving birth to, and helping me raise our superstar of a daughter Kairo," he tweeted.