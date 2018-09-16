TshisaLIVE

I am not as angry as I used to be - How fatherhood changed AKA

16 September 2018 - 09:00 By Kyle Zeeman
AKA says his nature has changed since having a daughter.
AKA says his nature has changed since having a daughter.
Image: Instagram/ @blaq_smith

Once known for heating up cold nights on Twitter with his explosive rants AKA says that having a child has calmed him and made him into a better person.

AKA and his baby mama DJ Zinhle welcomed baby Kairo into the world three years ago and have been co-parenting after their split in 2015.

Speaking to Metro FM's Thomas Msengana and Pearl Modiadie this week AKA said his world was turned upside down with the birth of his daughter.

"I am loving fatherhood. It is the greatest thing that has happened to me. I am so chilled. I am so patient. I count my words now. I am not as angry as I used to be."

He admitted that he still gets frustrated by people who don't take him seriously but Kairo had given him perspective on what is most important in life.

Zinhle has often praised AKA's parenting in interviews and speaking to Sowetan a few months ago she said he is "supportive and a good dad."

"Co-parenting is going well. Kiernan and I are at a good stage and space in our lives. He’s very supportive and a good dad. We are different. He’s stricter than I am and I think Kairo enjoys the dynamic. Good co-parenting comes from a good relationship and it’s just about putting all your other differences aside and focusing on the child," she said.

The young family even celebrated Mother's Day together in May, with AKA paying tribute to the mother of his child.

"Happy Mothers Day, Zinhle. Thank you for giving birth to, and helping me raise our superstar of a daughter Kairo," he tweeted. 

AKA flexes about his bottle being luxury edition: Where was your bottle anyways?

"People tried to diss me for a bottle saying 'limited edition' imagine," AKA asked.
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

WATCH | Here's five Supa Mega moments from the Fela in Versace vid

That Fela In Versace music video is a whole vibe! Hot babes, sha sha moments and a lot of fellas in Versace.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

'I'm not bothered by being called gay,' says AKA in response to shirtless snaps

AKA has responded to tweets claiming he's gay and addressed those shirtless snaps floating around on Twitter.
TshisaLIVE
12 days ago

Nicole Nyaba on being ‘unstable’: I’ve lost three family members in two years

The model and socialite says that grief has done a lot to her.
TshisaLIVE
12 days ago

Most read

  1. Isidingo distances itself from talent agent's racist slurs TshisaLIVE
  2. It's a mess! Twitter thinks Beyoncé has picked a side in the Nicki vs Cardi beef TshisaLIVE
  3. Khuzani Mpungose wants to 'defend' KZN music with 'Full Up Moses Mabhida' gig TshisaLIVE
  4. 'Malicious attacks' force Sbahle Mpisane's family to delete hospital video TshisaLIVE
  5. Busiswa gets emotional as she remembers how Khanyi Mbau encouraged her TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

‘I have never plotted against Ramaphosa’ - Ace Magashule denies plot allegations
Murder, rape and robbery in numbers: 5 crime stats that will wreck your Tuesday
X