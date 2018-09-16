Sthandiwe Kgoroge visits her old high school to help inspire the young women
Actress Sthandiwe Kgoroge took time out of her busy schedule to give back to the teenage girls at her old high school.
"Last week I went to visit my high school, Albini. My spirit felt an urgency to visit and spend time with the girls without rushing, talk to them, connect, find out where they are in their lives, what's stressing them, are they ok? Because as we all can testify sometimes all we sometimes want to hear outside academic talk etc is just good old are you ok?How's it going?"
Sthandiwe added a lot of the girls were struggling with issues such as self-esteem, financial stress at home and colorism.
View this post on Instagram
Last week I went to visit my high school, Albini.My spirit felt an urgency to visit and spend time with the girls, without rushing, talk to them, connect, find out where they are in their lives, what's stressing them, are they ok? Because as we all can testify, sometimes all we sometimes want to hear outside academic talk etc is just good old"are you ok?How's it going? Self esteem was topical, Colorism and financial stress at home and how it can affect your mental state etc came up tops. I looked at these beautiful 17yr olds and saw me, what would I have wanted to hear when I was in my final year of high school? scared, unsure of the world and unsure of me! what would I have wanted to hear? I would have wanted to hear what I told them"Umuhle, Nibahle, Sibahle". I told them, "guess what? One day the giants you think you're facing, at closer inspection? you'll discover they're actually just trees, and not big scary,unconquerable giants, just trees, blowing in the wind and minding their own business!Guess what? Akukho okungadluli, it all will pass, so with that information from someone who stood here too a while ago, trust the process, be kind to one another, be kind to yourself and most importantly, make time to find your little corner on the grounds of this school and DREAM and DREAM!! The world is waiting!" #self-esteem #Dove #SibahleUmuhleNgimuhle I needed to remember to remind.