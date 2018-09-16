Sthandiwe Kgoroge visits her old high school to help inspire the young women

Actress Sthandiwe Kgoroge took time out of her busy schedule to give back to the teenage girls at her old high school.

"Last week I went to visit my high school, Albini. My spirit felt an urgency to visit and spend time with the girls without rushing, talk to them, connect, find out where they are in their lives, what's stressing them, are they ok? Because as we all can testify sometimes all we sometimes want to hear outside academic talk etc is just good old are you ok?How's it going?"

Sthandiwe added a lot of the girls were struggling with issues such as self-esteem, financial stress at home and colorism.