Call the sangomas! Uthando Noxolo fans want to cancel cheating man

Jub Jub's confessions reality show Uthando Noxolo has BEEN bringing the emotions and on Sunday it was a mix of anger and sadness when Mzansi learnt about a man whose wife wanted him to apologise for all the wrongs he had done.

Zoliswa Willie said she can't find peace as long as she is angry with her hubby for cheating on her and denying that he is the father of their son.