Call the sangomas! Uthando Noxolo fans want to cancel cheating man
Jub Jub's confessions reality show Uthando Noxolo has BEEN bringing the emotions and on Sunday it was a mix of anger and sadness when Mzansi learnt about a man whose wife wanted him to apologise for all the wrongs he had done.
Zoliswa Willie said she can't find peace as long as she is angry with her hubby for cheating on her and denying that he is the father of their son.
Zoliswa Willie demands her husband apologises for infecting her with HIV, leaving their home to live with his girlfriends, bringing shame to her name and depression onto their son through him being an absent father.
Malume had apparently put his family through the most. He was brought in to give his version of events and was soon caught off guard by Jub Jub's questions and his son's heartbreaking questions about why he was not there for him.
When the tears had dried, the Twitter mob assembled and wanted to have their own meeting with the man. Especially when he asked ma for an apology for bringing him on TV.
#UthandoNoxolo "I was expecting an apology"
What did he want Queen to apologies? mxm He cheated, got the woman infected , accused her of cheating, kicked her & their son out of their home on top of that forced his son to get DNA test manje ufuna iApology...Njani? #UthandoNoxolo pic.twitter.com/yCAfTms8y8— 💸I RUN M💰NEY👑 (@Makhanya_TZ) September 16, 2018
#UthandoNoxolo Reginald he is selfish and self centred aiii. pic.twitter.com/if327iVJL2— phuti mathobela (@phuti_mathobela) September 16, 2018
#uthandonoxolo and he has the nerve to ask for an apology. I'm shocked for days😣😣😣 pic.twitter.com/QfUkL7kFj0— Maseko See (@ConnieMaseko) September 16, 2018
"Andinayo" what a fitting response from a Queen. #UthandoNoxolo pic.twitter.com/7YltRC2l5n— Mashudu 🐳 (@Vho_Nkomo) September 16, 2018
The liver, The audacity bona The nerve! Apology for what Reginald? O sebono nxla #UthandoNoxolo pic.twitter.com/AhDQIhOn9M— Nthabi Motsemme (@Nthabi_M7) September 16, 2018
He will get his apology kwa Msun........#UthandoNoxolo pic.twitter.com/2O3rBWy42g— Mashudu 🐳 (@Vho_Nkomo) September 16, 2018
One viewer even suggested the whole drama would be fixed by just consulting a sangoma.
It's funny how Africans have forgotten about the existence of sangomas, that's the only way to deal with cheating bastards.Pleading and threats to leave don't work anymore.😒#UthandoNoxolo— 💀☠️Freddy Don' Care Who You Are👹👺 (@lee_menace_wrld) September 16, 2018