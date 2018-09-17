TshisaLIVE

Call the sangomas! Uthando Noxolo fans want to cancel cheating man

17 September 2018 - 11:56 By Kyle Zeeman
Malume Reginald was dragged by fans.
Malume Reginald was dragged by fans.
Image: Twitter/ Moja Love

Jub Jub's confessions reality show Uthando Noxolo has BEEN bringing the emotions and on Sunday it was a mix of anger and sadness when Mzansi learnt about a man whose wife wanted him to apologise for all the wrongs he had done.

Zoliswa Willie said she can't find peace as long as she is angry with her hubby for cheating on her and denying that he is the father of their son.

Malume had apparently put his family through the most. He was brought in to give his version of events and was soon caught off guard by Jub Jub's questions and his son's heartbreaking questions about why he was not there for him. 

When the tears had dried, the Twitter mob assembled and wanted to have their own meeting with the man. Especially when he asked ma for an apology for bringing him on TV.

One viewer even suggested the whole drama would be fixed by just consulting a sangoma.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Zodwa Wabantu exercises in her bikini. As only she can! TshisaLIVE
  2. Isidingo distances itself from talent agent's racist slurs TshisaLIVE
  3. Zoleka details how Ma Winnie visits her in a dream TshisaLIVE
  4. Khuzani Mpungose wants to 'defend' KZN music with 'Full Up Moses Mabhida' gig TshisaLIVE
  5. SNAPS | Inside OPW host Kayise Ngqula's baby shower TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Meet Pascal Simba - Roodepoort’s favourite Parkrun cheerleader
‘I have never plotted against Ramaphosa’ - Ace Magashule denies plot allegations
X