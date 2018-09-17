TshisaLIVE

Cardi B swerves the blame for transphobic post

17 September 2018 - 11:43 By Kyle Zeeman
Cardi B has responded to the outrage over a meme posted on her Facebook page.
Image: Instagram/Cardi B

US singer Cardi B has blamed a former staff member for a transphobic meme that was shared on her official Facebook page over the weekend.

Cardi got serious heat when the meme, showing a man walking through a door next to transphobic slurs, went viral and led to calls for the Bodak Yellow singer to be boycotted.

While the social media streets were a mess with reaction to the post, Cardi took to Twitter to claim she had not had access to her account for over a year and half.

"For the past year and a half a former team member has been the only one with access to the account," she tweeted.

In a series of Instagram comments she also responded to criticism that she should have taken control of the account. 

She added that it made "no sense" for her to post content on the page which she knew would offend people.

Cardi B has previously admitted to not knowing the transphobic slur "tr*nny" was offensive.

"Like I didn’t know that that was a word that you cannot use, especially because my trans friends use it and growing up, my parents never told me that that was a bad word. You know, there’s bad words that your parents teach you that you’re not supposed to say. Nobody taught us that. Nobody taught us that in our school,” she said during a Twitter live stream last year.

And while some let Cardi's explanation slide, the streets were still out to get her.

