Cardi B swerves the blame for transphobic post

US singer Cardi B has blamed a former staff member for a transphobic meme that was shared on her official Facebook page over the weekend.

Cardi got serious heat when the meme, showing a man walking through a door next to transphobic slurs, went viral and led to calls for the Bodak Yellow singer to be boycotted.

While the social media streets were a mess with reaction to the post, Cardi took to Twitter to claim she had not had access to her account for over a year and half.

"For the past year and a half a former team member has been the only one with access to the account," she tweeted.