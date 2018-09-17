Cardi B swerves the blame for transphobic post
US singer Cardi B has blamed a former staff member for a transphobic meme that was shared on her official Facebook page over the weekend.
Cardi got serious heat when the meme, showing a man walking through a door next to transphobic slurs, went viral and led to calls for the Bodak Yellow singer to be boycotted.
While the social media streets were a mess with reaction to the post, Cardi took to Twitter to claim she had not had access to her account for over a year and half.
"For the past year and a half a former team member has been the only one with access to the account," she tweeted.
It's come to my attention that there have been offensive posts made on what used to be my Facebook page. For the past year and a half a FORMER team member has been the only one with access to the account.— iamcardib (@iamcardib) September 16, 2018
In a series of Instagram comments she also responded to criticism that she should have taken control of the account.
She added that it made "no sense" for her to post content on the page which she knew would offend people.
Cardi B has previously admitted to not knowing the transphobic slur "tr*nny" was offensive.
"Like I didn’t know that that was a word that you cannot use, especially because my trans friends use it and growing up, my parents never told me that that was a bad word. You know, there’s bad words that your parents teach you that you’re not supposed to say. Nobody taught us that. Nobody taught us that in our school,” she said during a Twitter live stream last year.
And while some let Cardi's explanation slide, the streets were still out to get her.
Cardi this isn’t the first time you’ve been caught being transphobic and homophobic. Accept it, apologize and educate yourself on these issues. It’s simple...— dominicbelisle (@Dumbocrazyman) September 16, 2018
We Don't Believe You. pic.twitter.com/XRp9wCvYdc— 🏳️🌈HongKong Kardashian (@StrayM0nbebe) September 16, 2018
Cardi B is anti-LGBTQ no matter what she tries to do or how many times she apologizes she can't stop being terrible to, especially trans people, go look at her Facebook page in the photos section and you'll see why we need to #Cancel her— defiant maraleia because the GOP is evil (@maraleia) September 16, 2018
WTF @iamcardib I am so disappointed in you right now! Why would you post this awful insensitive meme on your Facebook page? Who in your team let that happen? And you better not say your page was hacked! 😐 pic.twitter.com/6UH8cVKVSx— ZACHARY CAMPBELL (@zachcampbel) September 16, 2018
She's scared cause we bout to cancel her , *Ha Ha Ha Rrrr* Nicki Voice pic.twitter.com/CX8amhntLg— Axolile 🌬💐 (@axolile_mate) September 16, 2018
cardi b was transphobic and tried denying that she did anything wrong again? pic.twitter.com/7uz2DebXHu— zacharie @ p5 ⚡️ (@divisionallstar) September 16, 2018