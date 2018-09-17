TshisaLIVE

Cassper schools tweep with one brutal message: 'You're way too entitled my love'

17 September 2018 - 08:58 By Jessica Levitt
Cassper is not in the mood for hate, thanks very much.
Image: Via Cassper Nyovest Instagram

Cassper Nyovest did not hold back when one tweep took to Twitter to take shots at the hip-hop star after he reportedly refused to take pictures with fans.

The tweep berated Cass for not only apparently making fans wait for an hour to watch his performance, but also lashed out because he didn't take pics.

Cassper, however, was not in the mood.

"Those who got pictures did, I'm sorry you did not get a picture but please do not swear at me."

He then called on the person to have respect.

"Let's not insult each other for retweets and likes."

Here's a shot of the exchange which was liked over 2,000 times and got over 300 retweets.

