Er, okay! Official SA Weather Twitter account shades Khanyi Mbau
When do we cross the line between cyberbullying and Twitter humour? That was the question that lingered on Twitter just hours after Weather SA took a jab at Khanyi Mbau's complexion.
The official Twitter account for Weather SA unlocked its inner savage when it posted a weather update on Monday morning. The update included the fact that there would be "extreme UV all week amid a heat wave."
The account then listed those who are supposedly at high risk and included "fair skinned folk, those with compromised immune systems and Khanyi Mbau."
🔴DANGER: EXTREME UV all week amid HEAT WAVE— Gauteng Weather (@tWeatherSA) September 17, 2018
HIGH RISK
👧🏼Fair skinned folk
👸🏽Khanyi Mbau
🤒Those with compromised immune systems
TIPS
⏰Avoid ☀️ exposure 10am-3pm
🛡Sunscreen
💡DYK
•SA has 2nd highest skin cancer incidence in 🌏
•Skin cancer=30% of all SA cancer cases
Speaking to TshisaLIVE Khanyi said she had no issue with the shade thrown her way and said that as public figure, she expected such.
"No! I have no issue with the tweet or how people may feel about me. I am a public figure, I am bound to evoke emotion in many."
While Khanyi didn't seen to be offended, her army of fans were having none of it!
Twitter wasn't particularly impressed by the shade and low key bullying that they detected from the Twitter account.
These are some of their reactions.
That was really unnecessary of them🙄🤦🏾♀️— Four Legs Good Pet Supplies (@Fumadonsela) September 17, 2018
Mngani Ku rough okwe real keh manje🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/vFDvlE8plA— Brandy&IamFaith (@kholiwebr) September 17, 2018
Not funny at all. Please consider removing it.— Mfuneko Joko (@mfunekojoko) September 17, 2018
Can we have the admin please, we just wanna talk about Khanyi Mbau pic.twitter.com/cLnRPgr5CM— Mfanafuthi G Radebe (@1RADEBE_) September 17, 2018
It's too early for this GW. Ka Monday nogal pic.twitter.com/80lUMQQdpc— Nathi (@TallsomeNathi) September 17, 2018