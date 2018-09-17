Er, okay! Official SA Weather Twitter account shades Khanyi Mbau

When do we cross the line between cyberbullying and Twitter humour? That was the question that lingered on Twitter just hours after Weather SA took a jab at Khanyi Mbau's complexion.

The official Twitter account for Weather SA unlocked its inner savage when it posted a weather update on Monday morning. The update included the fact that there would be "extreme UV all week amid a heat wave."

The account then listed those who are supposedly at high risk and included "fair skinned folk, those with compromised immune systems and Khanyi Mbau."