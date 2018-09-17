TshisaLIVE

Er, okay! Official SA Weather Twitter account shades Khanyi Mbau

17 September 2018 - 13:08 By Chrizelda Kekana
Khanyi Mbau wasn't touched by the jab from the official account of Weather SA.
Image: Instagram/Khanyi Mbau

When do we cross the line between cyberbullying and Twitter humour? That was the question that lingered on Twitter just hours after Weather SA took a jab at Khanyi Mbau's complexion.

The official Twitter account for Weather SA unlocked its inner savage when it posted a weather update on Monday morning. The update included the fact that there would be "extreme UV all week amid a heat wave."

The account then listed those who are supposedly at high risk and included "fair skinned folk, those with compromised immune systems and Khanyi Mbau."

Speaking to TshisaLIVE Khanyi said she had no issue with the shade thrown her way and said that as public figure, she expected such.

"No! I have no issue with the tweet or how people may feel about me. I am a public figure, I am bound to evoke emotion in many."

While Khanyi didn't seen to be offended, her army of fans were having none of it!

Twitter wasn't particularly impressed by the shade and low key bullying that they detected from the Twitter account.

These are some of their reactions.

Twitter just expected them to do better... that's all!

