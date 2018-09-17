TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES: The competition is LIT on Idols SA

The women didn't come here for games!

17 September 2018 - 09:14 By Chrizelda Kekana
Yanga stole the show on Idols SA with her rendition of Amanda Black's Amazulu.
Yanga stole the show on Idols SA with her rendition of Amanda Black's Amazulu.
Image: Mzansi Magic

Twitter is convinced that the remaining episodes of Idols SA might just be a waste of time because they can see on the crystal ball who will be in the top three already.

Yanga, Thando and King B.

Now, while each camp believes that their fave will take the crown, the viewers all agree that they can already see who came to slay. While tweeps thought that most of the performances were mediocre on Sunday's episode, they still had their list of favourite acts.

Out of the top 10 performers, there were three that stood out and did the most.  And Twitter had the memes to express how these three performers made them feel.

Yanga's Amazulu had all of us over here like...

Then we were left speechless when King B went and did his thing with Love On The Brain, like...

Then Thando and her Natural Woman tendencies came out and had us like...

There is no doubt that Idols SA has some fire talent this year, but week after week, Twitter is convinced that the women will leave the men in the dust.

It might be too early to tell, but Twitter already has its top three.

Will the others catch-up? Only time will tell.

The Herd's Tiisetso Thoka: People can't 'stay real' in the industry

Tiisetso Thoka may be the talk of the town for his role as Dingane on 'The Herd' but he says he is one down-to-earth dude.
TshisaLIVE
1 hour ago

'I wanted to regroup after the initial hype,' DJ Merlon on his hiatus

After Kuze Kuse took over Mzansi, DJ Merlon gave us a few more hits then seemed to have disappeared, only he was just reloading more hits!
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

Major Lazer punts big SA names on new album

The tracklist includes, wait for it: Riky Rick, Cassper Nyovest, Babes Wodumo, Maphorisa, Tira, HHP and many more.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Isidingo distances itself from talent agent's racist slurs

Agent swore at black group members and told them to go back to their caves and wait for Mandela to resurrect them
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Zodwa Wabantu exercises in her bikini. As only she can! TshisaLIVE
  2. Isidingo distances itself from talent agent's racist slurs TshisaLIVE
  3. Zoleka details how Ma Winnie visits her in a dream TshisaLIVE
  4. Khuzani Mpungose wants to 'defend' KZN music with 'Full Up Moses Mabhida' gig TshisaLIVE
  5. SNAPS | Inside OPW host Kayise Ngqula's baby shower TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

‘I have never plotted against Ramaphosa’ - Ace Magashule denies plot allegations
Murder, rape and robbery in numbers: 5 crime stats that will wreck your Tuesday
X