IN MEMES: The competition is LIT on Idols SA
The women didn't come here for games!
Twitter is convinced that the remaining episodes of Idols SA might just be a waste of time because they can see on the crystal ball who will be in the top three already.
Yanga, Thando and King B.
Now, while each camp believes that their fave will take the crown, the viewers all agree that they can already see who came to slay. While tweeps thought that most of the performances were mediocre on Sunday's episode, they still had their list of favourite acts.
Out of the top 10 performers, there were three that stood out and did the most. And Twitter had the memes to express how these three performers made them feel.
Yanga's Amazulu had all of us over here like...
Can't we just skip to the top3 already?— Khaya (@Khaya_lamaXhosa) September 16, 2018
Which is Thando, King B and Yanga... #IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/tb5sROnVgZ
#Yanga #IdolsSA #idolsyanga— Mandy (@Mandy23293073) September 16, 2018
😂😂😂 when you feel every word of the song😂😂 pic.twitter.com/PLSacXqXzQ
#IdolsSA I doubt Yanga is ever gonna give us a chance to breath 😭😭😻 !! pic.twitter.com/xaxzBXxiFB— Katlegooo (@Katlego95090273) September 16, 2018
Then we were left speechless when King B went and did his thing with Love On The Brain, like...
#IdolsSA I swear King B will murder Love on the brain by Rihanna🤞🏻💯 pic.twitter.com/Ji8JWNJu31— mogirl💞 (@kea_girlie) September 16, 2018
King B deserve to be in the final....,Great Talent Indeed!!!!#IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/gzHwLe6x4m— Hlomani DC (@DaveLamula) September 16, 2018
#IdolsSA ok so our top3 is gonna be— MAANELO🌟MASBIE ⚪ (@PreciousSabz) September 16, 2018
King B, Thando and Yanga.✌ pic.twitter.com/GeHR0YdKT8
Then Thando and her Natural Woman tendencies came out and had us like...
Thando's tone is amazing #IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/AeZJX0H6Ko— Remoikantse❤ (@Leestacx) September 16, 2018
#IdolsSA Now this is whast I call a PERFOMANCE👏👏👏👏😥 Thando!!😭😭😭😭👑👑👑👑 pic.twitter.com/ZhhEnHHbpj— A Wallflower (@Tbxne_M) September 16, 2018
#IdolsSA— The bad guy (@Thebadg93435417) September 16, 2018
King B
Thando
Yanga
Thank you for making my study break worth it. pic.twitter.com/T6UDBUXIvs
There is no doubt that Idols SA has some fire talent this year, but week after week, Twitter is convinced that the women will leave the men in the dust.
It might be too early to tell, but Twitter already has its top three.
Will the others catch-up? Only time will tell.