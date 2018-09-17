IN MEMES: Twitter can't believe how people just keep dying on The Herd

Watching The Herd on Sunday left Twitter in their feels as they felt like people just keep disappearing and dying. And the one person they wish would die is still living her best life and doing the absolute most!

If you've ever watched Game Of Thrones, then the one thing you know by now, seven seasons later, is never to get attached to the characters because at any moment they could die because there's no Chuck Norris there.

To be honest, there are so many people that are dying on The Herd that Twitter is convinced only Mamngadi will be left at the end of the series. Nkosana is dead...

Nyambose might be dead. Well, at this point we are not sure! Why? Because there's a lot of witchcraft here, thanks to Mamngadi and she was speaking to his corpse.

The tweets were crazy!