IN MEMES: Twitter can't believe how people just keep dying on The Herd
Watching The Herd on Sunday left Twitter in their feels as they felt like people just keep disappearing and dying. And the one person they wish would die is still living her best life and doing the absolute most!
If you've ever watched Game Of Thrones, then the one thing you know by now, seven seasons later, is never to get attached to the characters because at any moment they could die because there's no Chuck Norris there.
To be honest, there are so many people that are dying on The Herd that Twitter is convinced only Mamngadi will be left at the end of the series. Nkosana is dead...
Nyambose might be dead. Well, at this point we are not sure! Why? Because there's a lot of witchcraft here, thanks to Mamngadi and she was speaking to his corpse.
The tweets were crazy!
At this rate the whole cast will be dead by 9pm #TheHerdMzansi pic.twitter.com/KWRhoDQzZb— ~dakarai~ (@deeshay42) September 16, 2018
MaMngadi said "Ya Sdumbu" to her dead husband wow!!!this woman is extra 😂😂😂😂😂 #TheHerdMzansi pic.twitter.com/MF8gpF7FlU— No.1 Pansula (@SkhanyisoTheOne) September 16, 2018
Kayise is a dead woman walking #TheHerdMzansi pic.twitter.com/NKDV3XiTZm— Issa Queen 🎉👑 Mak_G (@Da_MaK_G) September 16, 2018
When witchs sing louder then everyone at the funeral #TheHerdMzansi pic.twitter.com/KR4jPbWQ77— Mega (@ExtraWork101) September 16, 2018
So Nyambose is not dead? 🤔 #theherdmzansi pic.twitter.com/eU9fiKGlBz— Nomandla Bobo™️ (@nomandla_b) September 16, 2018
Ngi dead. 😂😂😂😂#TheHerdMzansi pic.twitter.com/3NsLvQY2yY— Raophala_Mauwane (@RaophalaM) September 16, 2018
If Nyambose is really dead, i'm done watching #TheHerdMzansi pic.twitter.com/5NLzaoqeiI— Ntando #TMB (@JustNtando) September 16, 2018
Kani what kinda funeral was that, 15 people. #TheHerdMzansi pic.twitter.com/P2tIfXR04H— Raw'Ston'd (@96_harvest) September 16, 2018
#TheHerdMzansi everything moving so fast lah ae 😏...— @Deep_Kay (@DeepKay_PMS) September 16, 2018
Funeral & will reading all in one day pic.twitter.com/6WcEvthVY4
A funeral with no tears ya bora, levels #TheHerdMzansi pic.twitter.com/v1bQTNHeH1— marius (@TshavhuyoMarius) September 16, 2018
Bathong that Song. From that funeral Ad 😭😂😂 MaMngadi Obusy maan #TheHerdMzansi #TheHerd pic.twitter.com/8enjFZEwLI— Katlego Monama (@Jomo_SA) September 16, 2018