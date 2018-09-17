Siv Ngesi joins outrage over old SA flag flown at Springbok game

Speaking to New Zealand publication Newshub, Westpac Stadium CEO Shane Harmon said security did not immediately recognise the flag but after seeing the reaction on social media, quickly removed it.

"We didn’t initially recognise the flag, but with some quick reference checking, we were able to ascertain that it was the pre-1994 South African flag. We understand the flag is from the apartheid era and offensive to many South Africans and, as a result, we asked the patrons to remove it.”

Shane said that no further action would be taken against the person who brought the flag to the stadium but they would be more vigilant in the future.

"We’ll take further advice for future events, but our assessment at the time was that the flag was not illegal but had potential to cause offence. We acted appropriately when it was brought to our attention. We’ve had flag protocols for many visiting teams and events over the years, but this particular one has never been brought to our attention."

The incident has caused anger online, with outspoken TV personality Siv Ngesi amongst those who slammed it.

"I hope this b*stard stays in New Zealand! Disgusting! D*os," he wrote next to a picture of the flag at the stadium.

Former Isidingo actor Tumisho Masha said he was confident that social media users would soon be able to identify the person who brought the flag to the stadium.

"Another one who will be solved by Black Twitter. These racists don't learn hey."