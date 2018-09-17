'The enemies are rejoicing' - Fans not impressed by OPW couple's big day
Our Perfect Wedding fans are used to seeing some really strange weddings ,but they were quarter to cancelling Annah and Sibusiso this week after a series of moemishes threatened to derail the couple's special day.
Ma said she had waited her whole life for the perfect man like Sibusiso and they had been planning their wedding for a long time.
Fans expecting glitz and glamour from the couple were sadly disappointed on Sunday when all the attempts to being fancy seemed to go pear-shaped.
ICYMI: Here 👉 https://t.co/SgkJcOlmmW are Annah and Sibusiso’s wedding pictures. #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/ShUjJKI6Fi— Our Perfect Wedding (@OPWMzansi) September 16, 2018
In the end the streets were tired and suggested the couple should have "saved the embarrassment" and just stayed off TV.
#OPW is a hot mess lately. #opwmzansi #ourperfectwedding pic.twitter.com/mmF5xgpR0F— Melissa Whyppe (@MelissaWhyppe) September 16, 2018
Yabona nje,this is a hostel couple! #opwmzansi pic.twitter.com/FLNpmEB8Yc— ThatGuy_Mzondi (@S_Visa) September 16, 2018
Although there was a long list of complaints, here are just three the streets were most concerned about.
The groom was so chilled
Some think a little too chilled.
The groom didn’t even try for the traditional attire. Okare he was underneath a car fixing it and then someone asked him to quickly be a groom and he grabbed the waistcoat #opwmzansi— Tebello, your Sister in Law ⚖️ (@bellz_kutoane) September 16, 2018
The groom s outfit #opwmzansi pic.twitter.com/abOmc0Cxgh— 13 September 🎂❤ #Septemberbabes (@linahmabit) September 16, 2018
#OurPerfectWedding— MamaKaJunior 😘 😘 (@Miss_Fipaza) September 16, 2018
The groom. You can tell he was forced into this TV 📺 thing......
Why Mele sibe ho "Mponeng"???
Doing it for the haters who are probably rejoicing right now 💔
Maybe the groom doesn't like talking shame even if its his big day mara😕 #OurPerfectWedding— RiRi Teekay (@RiriTeekay) September 16, 2018
The groom only said his age the entire show #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/cqGOxFSAE2— Jaha_Ra_Tihuku (@JaraRaMphephu) September 16, 2018
The decor was a lot!
And the throne was next level!
#opwmzansi she loved the decor?? pic.twitter.com/oDSq4fil8f— LaMahlangup (@LMahlangup) September 16, 2018
That table for the bride n groom #opwmzansi pic.twitter.com/xCTiKAYUD0— Luni (@looney0001) September 16, 2018
#opwmzansi Bathung the decor 🙈🙈 pic.twitter.com/DywguVMkSD— misslady (@tisana_busisiwe) September 16, 2018
Decor.... My God. WHY? #OPW #opwmzansi #ourperfectwedding pic.twitter.com/fTTuefC2C3— Melissa Whyppe (@MelissaWhyppe) September 16, 2018
That centrepiece.... are those jelly babies and a melted candle?? The audacity of the decor person though. Mloyi. Mtakati in broad daylight😂😂😂😂😂. Wow. #OPW #opwmzansi #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/UkAzX1YXYX— Melissa Whyppe (@MelissaWhyppe) September 16, 2018
And that weave...
- I won't laugh.😒— - Mthombothi B.👑 (@AngiieNolo) September 16, 2018
Kodwa Makoti😭 I'm unable to can.😂😭😂💔#opwmzansi pic.twitter.com/gu7kzrKCdG
Can we please find the wicked person who sold Makoti brazilian hair👀🙄😳#opwmzansi— joey mokone (@joey_mokone) September 16, 2018
Akusiyo i weave i brazilian #opwmzansi pic.twitter.com/62ofRXtf2t— Nkulu chonco tsibipian khomanda (@NkuluChonco) September 16, 2018