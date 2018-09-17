TshisaLIVE

'The enemies are rejoicing' - Fans not impressed by OPW couple's big day

17 September 2018 - 11:45 By Kyle Zeeman
Annah and Sibusiso got married but not everyone was impressed.
Image: Twitter/ Our Perfect Wedding

Our Perfect Wedding fans are used to seeing some really strange weddings ,but they were quarter to cancelling Annah and Sibusiso this week after a series of moemishes threatened to derail the couple's special day.

Ma said she had waited her whole life for the perfect man like Sibusiso and they had been planning their wedding for a long time.

Fans expecting glitz and glamour from the couple were sadly disappointed on Sunday when all the attempts to being fancy seemed to go pear-shaped. 

In the end the streets were tired and suggested the couple should have "saved the embarrassment" and just stayed off TV.

Although there was a long list of complaints, here are just three the streets were most concerned about.

The groom was so chilled

Some think a little too chilled.

The decor was a lot!

And the throne was next level! 

And that weave...

