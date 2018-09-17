'We can make history the right way,' Nasty C to A-Reece
Twitter streets went crazy when Nasty C tweeted that he wants to invite A Reece to do his Ivyson tour with him
A weekend can change a whole lot of things in the entertainment world. So when Nasty C asked A-Reece to consider joining him on his much acclaimed Ivyson tour, tweeps went into Monday happy.
The move by Nasty C was totally unexpected as they've always been called the younger version of AKA and Cassper.
Because of their age and come up in the industry, they have always been compared to each other, which defaulted to a #TeamNasty versus #TeamAReece.
They have also spoken a lot about each other in various interviews, explaining why they are yet to collaborate, despite the immense talent between the both of them.
Anyway, despite having said in the past that working with A-Reece isn't a "thing" for him, Nasty surprised the social media streets when he tweeted this:
Somebody tell A Reese check his DM, I’m tryna get him on the IvysonTour— IVYSON TOUR (@Nasty_CSA) September 14, 2018
Uhm, Twitter was not about to let the misspelt name fly, but Nasty quickly went and corrected it.
Nasty C revealed the thought behind the unexpected invitation.
Twitter literally went crazy at just the thought of the two young stars sharing the stage.
While there's no guarantee whether it will actually happen, Twitter is hopeful.
Like, it would the best thing since the invention of Chicken Licken hotwings.. Don't @ us, there are memes to prove it.
Dear GOD 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭@reece_youngking pic.twitter.com/1kL11uMNzn— K I N G 👑🇿🇦 (@Mazithi_Zee) September 14, 2018
I can smell a banger joint-album😭🔥🔥⚡ pic.twitter.com/O11Kg9A0WF— M o j a l e f a 🌻 (@Terh_RSA) September 14, 2018
Can you also do a collaboration nyana pic.twitter.com/ofUjQ2WD32— Nomzamo Mhlongo (@Zamo_Njomz) September 14, 2018
If you serious about this dawg, may God continue blessing your hustle. I think it's time Cassper and AkA learn something from the young ones. pic.twitter.com/uGrXfMaJz4— Tshepiso🇿🇦 (@Tshepi_smith) September 14, 2018