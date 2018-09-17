'We've seen each other about 6 times,' Skolopad spills tea on 'engagement'

But...

Just a couple of month ago Skolopad was talking about being proudly single and not willing to give up her freedom. Which is why after the initial influx of congratulatory messages, Skolopad's timeline was flooded with people asking her if it's a publicity stunt.

You can't blame them - Mzansi has been through the most with these celebs.

So we asked her if it was all a publicity stunt...

"No. It is not a publicity stunt at all. It's public in that the ring will show that I am off the market. But it isn't for media to give me attention. Those that think so will eat their words next year."

Skolopad said she wasn't willing to share his name, but she had been dating the man for six months. She said the man flies her to Pretoria or Joburg when he wants to see her.

She said she's been ready for his ring from the second month and it was genuine love.

"We've been dating for six months. And despite what people might think, I don't think it's too soon. In fact, I have been ready since May. We met in Pretoria and he fell in love with Nonhlanhla, not Skolopad, which made me very happy. I'm in love with him. He's a Swati man and he's married, so I am going to be wife number two. I've said before that I am willing to be a second wife, so it's a dream come true."

Erm okay...