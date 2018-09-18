'I have never done it & I will never do it,' Blackez on payola

While payola is the huge elephant in the room as far the music industry and radio play goes, artists hardly speak about being asked to pay money or to bribe their way to the radio playlist but Blaklez was not going to keep quiet about it.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE after initially tweeting that he was appalled by the request to pay payola when he was trying to get his new single on radio.

"I really don't wanna comment too much on it, all I can say is I have never done it and I will never do it.

"I just found myself in that situation yesterday because we have an album out and we are trying to push a single. The person that we got as our point person to submit, he came to us and said, 'Well here's the situation at that particular radio station," he told TshisaLIVE.

The nature of payola requests is that it usually happens in subtle tones and the people asking for payola usually don't want paper trails.

This means mentioning names is something that he can't do because he could easily be sued for defamation.

"Obviously, it is difficult for me to mention names as there's nothing on paper that could link this person to it. So I don't want to be in a situation where I get sued or whatever. But we were in a situation like that and I have never and will never do that."