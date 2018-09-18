Light it up! Mzansi reacts to dagga being legal at home
Twitter has been set ablaze on Tuesday after The Constitutional Court ruled that dagga can be smoked and grown at home for personal consumption.
The court found that the ban on dagga was unconstitutional and ruled that parliament has two years to amend the necessary laws.
Dealing and smoking marijuana in public is still illegal.
The Constitutional Court has ruled in favour of the private use of dagga on September 18 2018.
Literally, you can smoke weed at home tonight.— Katharine Child (@katjanechild) September 18, 2018
A man screams "Babylon" in court. There is so much applause and the court is being very patient with all the interruptions and noise and cheers.
As news of the court ruling spreads, social media users have filled Twitter with comments and memes to express their excitement.
Thank you @DaggaPartySA, Gareth Prince and the @DaggaCouple, and thank you Justice Zondo and @ConCourtSA.— Deep Fried Man (@DeepFriedMan) September 18, 2018
This is a great step towards full decriminalisation and re-legalisation of my favourite plant. #dagga #weed #herb #cheeba #Itsango
Who can be the ambassador? #Dagga pic.twitter.com/jQzSm4lQcK— MuntuKabani (@Iam_Tswaka) September 18, 2018
#Dagga just swap it with alcohol and stop with all the bs restrictions that don't make sense pic.twitter.com/lZExDQ6u4V— 'have you ever thought about your impact?' (@N_dod_A) September 18, 2018
Some one tell @SnoopDogg he can come chill with a nigga now in the Mother land #Dagga pic.twitter.com/NGJ3ORFwkL— Sibu (@thatawesometwin) September 18, 2018
So y'all been given HIGH hopes #Dagga pic.twitter.com/mEsWx2SGGr— Mfundo Müeller (@BethaMfundo) September 18, 2018
Mood all day everyday #Dagga pic.twitter.com/EUmPhvrkaV— Nell 🇿🇦 (@shanell_shizzy) September 18, 2018
It's not just the high prices now Ramaphosa wants the people to be high as well. #Dagga 🖤🖤🖤 pic.twitter.com/y5zOe5Vrlt— Qiniso (@QinisoLuyanda) September 18, 2018
Me now that weed is legal🍁🔥🔥🔥 #DaggaDecision #Dagga 😁 pic.twitter.com/XY32ZIvwVW— #NoMore Out Now🔥🔥 (@LooseChanGe031) September 18, 2018
They should make this day— I Pharaoh Joseph (@Imelchisedek) September 18, 2018
A National Pot Day. 😂😂😂#dagga #GanjaBurns #ConCourtDecidesOnDagga #GanjaBurn pic.twitter.com/eJpL8FAowZ
So apparently everyone’s a stoner now? #DaggaDecision #dagga pic.twitter.com/lssw4dqcyv— siffany tiffany (@ErinHeiman_) September 18, 2018