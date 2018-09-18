TshisaLIVE

Light it up! Mzansi reacts to dagga being legal at home

18 September 2018 - 12:53 By Karishma Thakurdin
People across the country have welcomed the court's ruling.
Twitter has been set ablaze on Tuesday after The Constitutional Court ruled that dagga can be smoked and grown at home for personal consumption. 

The court found that the ban on dagga was unconstitutional and ruled that parliament has two years to amend the necessary laws. 

Dealing and smoking marijuana in public is still illegal. 

The Constitutional Court has ruled in favour of the private use of dagga on September 18 2018.

As news of the court ruling spreads, social media users have filled Twitter with comments and memes to express their excitement. 

