LOL! Malusi Gigaba wants to meet Dr Musa to 'talk Utatakho’
Can someone please call malume Nimrod Nkosi to come balance the people, after the streets insisted that TV personality Dr Musa Mthombeni is Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba's son.
The streets were a mess over the weekend when Musa took to Twitter to praise home affairs after his passport application was processed faster than an ice cream melting in summer.
Fans joked the reason his application was processed so fast was because he and the minister look alike.
The process was fast simple because you look like Minister Gigaba. Obvious pic.twitter.com/y2LzMCF3Ox— Your Bae (@BlackcouplesSa) September 15, 2018
Well, word got back to the big man in the top office at home affairs and Gigaba responded by warming his Twitter fingers and clearing his schedule.
In a tweet, he joked that Musa should hit him up for lunch to discuss a few things.
We @DrMusaMthombeni, I see from comments on your tweet about the efficiency of some Soweto DHA office that your followers are convinced we are related, even though our complexions are day and night. When are you free to do lunch so we can talk ‘Utatakho’?— Malusi Gigaba (@mgigaba) September 16, 2018
Musa seemed keen on the idea, even joking that it was "int-te-gral', mimicking Gigaba.
Minister I am free to have this discussion when you are free. This is very important. It’s INT-TE-GRAL!— DrMusa (@DrMusaMthombeni) September 16, 2018
Check dm! Lol. https://t.co/fMhfA5v6Rl
Meanwhile, Twitter was on the sidelines rolling on the floor with laughter.
