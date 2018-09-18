LOL! Malusi Gigaba wants to meet Dr Musa to 'talk Utatakho’

Can someone please call malume Nimrod Nkosi to come balance the people, after the streets insisted that TV personality Dr Musa Mthombeni is Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba's son.

The streets were a mess over the weekend when Musa took to Twitter to praise home affairs after his passport application was processed faster than an ice cream melting in summer.

Fans joked the reason his application was processed so fast was because he and the minister look alike.