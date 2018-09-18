TshisaLIVE

LOL! Malusi Gigaba wants to meet Dr Musa to 'talk Utatakho’

18 September 2018 - 07:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Musa Mthombeni and minister Malusi Gigaba are same WhatsApp group.
Can someone please call malume Nimrod Nkosi to come balance the people, after the streets insisted that TV personality Dr Musa Mthombeni is Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba's son.

The streets were a mess over the weekend when Musa took to Twitter to praise home affairs after his passport application was processed faster than an ice cream melting in summer.

Fans joked the reason his application was processed so fast was because he and the minister look alike.

Well, word got back to the big man in the top office at home affairs and Gigaba responded by warming his Twitter fingers and clearing his schedule.

In a tweet, he joked that Musa should hit him up for lunch to discuss a few things.

Musa seemed keen on the idea, even joking that it was "int-te-gral', mimicking Gigaba.

Meanwhile, Twitter was on the sidelines rolling on the floor with laughter.

