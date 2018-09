Maybe Skeem Saam’s Rachel should get Twitter CSI to find Marothi

Forget all those juicy DMs she's being sent, Skeem Saam's Rachel only has her eye on one person: Marothi.

The pair first dated several years ago when viewers thought she was far too young for the older and rich businessman. Now, Rachel thinks she can handle him and has been trying to track him down for days.

Marothi has long moved on and has made it clear to Rachel that he's taken but she's determined to take her shot.

Her efforts this week had fans thinking she was reading a manual on how to be a gold digger.

They were howling.