SNAPS | Mome’s baby ‘launch’ was too cute for words!

There's no doubt that Mome is one of the hottest and most stylish preggie mamas we have seen in a while and when she "launched" her baby over the weekend, she looked absolutely gorgeous.

Mome and her comedian hubby Tall Ass Mo are expecting Khumo's lil sister and shared the great news on Instagram a month ago. She posted a picture of her family on vacation showing off her growing baby bump.

"After all of Khumo's prayers, God said yes… The tribe expand in my time, when you turn five you will be a big sister…" Mome wrote.

The couple welcomed their first child together in 2013 and now little Khumo holding her own as a mini superstar.

Just like they went all out with Khumo's baby launch, they served all things cute and beautiful for their baby girl. Mome also looked flawless in her pink floral dress and big afro.

"I'm still so tired from yesterday but my heart is filled with lots of love and excitement. Thank you to all my family and friends for making our family celebration special. I can't wait to unwrap the gifts"

Check out the snaps below.