TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | Mome’s baby ‘launch’ was too cute for words!

"A little ballerina is on her way"

18 September 2018 - 06:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Mome has been glowing all through her pregnancy.
Mome has been glowing all through her pregnancy.
Image: Instagram/Mrs Mome

There's no doubt that Mome is one of the hottest and most stylish preggie mamas we have seen in a while and when she "launched" her baby over the weekend, she looked absolutely gorgeous.

Mome and her comedian hubby Tall Ass Mo are expecting Khumo's lil sister and shared the great news on Instagram a month ago. She posted a picture of her family on vacation showing off her growing baby bump. 

"After all of Khumo's prayers, God said yes… The tribe expand in my time, when you turn five you will be a big sister…" Mome wrote. 

The couple welcomed their first child together in 2013 and now little Khumo holding her own as a mini superstar.

Just like they went all out with Khumo's baby launch, they served all things cute and beautiful for their baby girl. Mome also looked flawless in her pink floral dress and big afro.

"I'm still so tired from yesterday but my heart is filled with lots of love and excitement. Thank you to all my family and friends for making our family celebration special. I can't wait to unwrap the gifts"

Check out the snaps below.

View this post on Instagram

#Mahlanguvillebabylaunch #babymo

A post shared by Tumelo Netile (@tumz_vintage) on

The Herd's Tiisetso Thoka: People can't 'stay real' in the industry

Tiisetso Thoka may be the talk of the town for his role as Dingane on 'The Herd' but he says he is one down-to-earth dude.
TshisaLIVE
23 hours ago

'I wanted to regroup after the initial hype,' DJ Merlon on his hiatus

After Kuze Kuse took over Mzansi, DJ Merlon gave us a few more hits then seemed to have disappeared, only he was just reloading more hits!
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Major Lazer punts big SA names on new album

The tracklist includes, wait for it: Riky Rick, Cassper Nyovest, Babes Wodumo, Maphorisa, Tira, HHP and many more.
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Samro hopes to recuperate lost R47-million after failed investment

Samro are looking to legal steps to recover the money.
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Zodwa Wabantu exercises in her bikini. As only she can! TshisaLIVE
  2. Zoleka details how Ma Winnie visits her in a dream TshisaLIVE
  3. SNAPS | Inside Nomuzi Mabena & Sbuda Roc's Paris escape TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Ayanda Ncwane's boys drop music video for LITTEST gospel song of the ... TshisaLIVE
  5. I am not as angry as I used to be - How fatherhood changed AKA TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Meet Pascal Simba - Roodepoort’s favourite Parkrun cheerleader
‘I have never plotted against Ramaphosa’ - Ace Magashule denies plot allegations
X