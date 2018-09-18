Troye Sivan slams Eminem for using homophobic slurs

SA-born actor and musician Troye Sivan has called out rapper Eminem for homophobic slurs on his latest album, claiming it is not hard for people to have respect.

Eminem lit some serious fires on social media when on a track off his latest album Kamikaze he used the derogatory term f*ggot on the diss track aimed at Tyler the Creator.

He has since apologized for his word choice in an interview with Sway Calloway but when asked about the fiasco Troye did not hold back.

"I don’t think there’s ever really a reason (to use that word). I just feel like some words are not meant for everyone or for anyone. It’s not that hard to respect that so I just hope that people do," Troye told Variety recently.

The Spud star publicly came out as gay via a YouTube video in 2013 and said he believed Eminem could change his ways if he showed some remorse.

"I would love to believe that if the person showed enough genuine remorse and understanding of how they’ve hurt people and actively made strides to correct that. I would like to believe I can be fine with that person."

Eminem has previously been called out for using homophobic slurs in his music. In fact, he even tried to quell the backlash with an Elton John collaboration at the 2001 Grammy Awards.

Two years later he told Rolling Stone magazine he did not equate the words with being gay.

"Those kind of words, when I came up battle-rappin’ or whatever, I never equated those words (with being gay). It was more like calling someone a b*tch or a punk or *sshole."