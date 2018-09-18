Twitter is totes over Mmabatho: 'She should have died... to be honest'

Twitter regrets sympathising with Mmbatho after she was shot because now that she's escaped death she wants the Mabuzas and the Khozas to quit the drug business.This isn't something Twitter likes or agrees with!

It is becoming more and more apparent that fans only wanted Mmbatho to stay alive for Shaka's sake. They were also hoping that she would wise up after her stupid mistake of letting Diamond go, which almost cost her her life... but dololo.

So after Monday night's episode when Mmabatho called a joint family meeting to ask them to quit the drug business Twitter was ready to cancel her.

So here's a summary of the tweets.

"Dear The Queen script writers, please kill Mmabatho already we are sorry we said let her live. In our defence we were emotional and we didn't want Shaka to go through the pain of losing another wife. *insert face palm emoji*

"We have since reconsidered because she really is the most naive and irritating person we've come to know in the telenovela. And hey, you don't even have to kill her maybe just make her elope with Madimetja and go live in Limpopo... now that's an idea! Thanks."

Here are the memes to emphasise their true feels.