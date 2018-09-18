WATCH | Florence Masebe’s speech in parliament ignites a fire in actors

The fight for actors' rights has been long and hard but thanks to individuals such as Florence Masebe who took their fight to parliament challenges to parliament, there might be light at the end of the tunnel.

Florence's speech which was not televised live last week gave a detailed account of the kind of exploitation actors have been enduring and the need for government to step in.

"Giving economic rights to actors is not a mistake. It is something that should have been part of the system all these years but unfortunately the focus of our industry is never the actor but always the pockets of broadcasters and the producers while zero consideration is given to the actors' earnings and dignity."

In her speech Florence pleaded with parliament to save actors from the "blatant exploitation" they are subjected to.