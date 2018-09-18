'We have to topple this satan creeping in our childrens' lives'- celebs slam school violence

Celebrities including rapper Zakwe and veteran musician Ringo Madlingozi have joined the chorus of outrage following several reports of violence towards teachers by pupils.

A learner allegedly stabbed and killed a teacher last week at a school in Zeerust‚ North West leading to an outcry on social media and action from police who arrested the student.

TimesLIVE reported that Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga was “appalled” by the stabbing and rise of violence. She called an urgent meeting with police to discuss the issue.

Ringo was one of those disturbed by the reports and visited Windmill Park Secondary School in Boksburg on Monday to address students.

"I had to say it over and over again to the Windmill Park Secondary School in Windmill Park Ext 9 today that we need to cultivate more self-love, respect & honour for our parents, teachers and all humans."

He said there was "demonic vibrations in our learning institutions and within our children and teachers" and that students needed to be given positive role models. He further labelled the scourge of violence as the act of satan creeping into student's lives.

"Our kids need to hear good stories to be told that they can relate to. I will never stop for as long as I can stand on my two feet, open my mouth and sing to my people. We will win this war no matter what circumstances. We will not be defeated. We will do whatever we can to topple this satan creeping into our children’s lives."