Whoa! | #LTDWSomizi star TT Mbha charges R30k-45k for a three hour talk

Award-winning realtor and Somizi's bestie shared his rate card on the social media streets and it caused a complete meltdown. Why? Well... because his rate for a three hour talk can apparently buy a second hand car.

Crazy right? Yeah, except it's actually true.

TT revealed on social media that he charges anything from R22k to R45k to speak at an event.

Just in case you have no idea who TT is... he's one of the few black and successful real estate agents in Mzansi. He has won awards for what he does and has helped some prominent figures and celebs buy property. And, yes he is very qualified.

However, most people will know him from his cameo features in his best friend Somizi's reality show Living The Dream With Somizi. So he's also kind of a celeb.

So, when TT shared his rate card with his audience of over 300k followers, he probably meant it as a motivational post. He even went all motivational in the caption.

"This rate card humbles me because 23 years ago I was a 16-year-old two minute noodle salesman at the Rand Easter Show earning R8 per hour. People always see your glory but don't know your story. I remain humbled by God's grace," he wrote.