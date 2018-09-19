Another One! Joe Thomas is coming to SA for the Macufe festival

It has been announced that international crooner Joe Thomas is headed to Mzansi.

The announcement was made through a press statement on Tuesday night. The American star will be in SA next month as a headliner at the Mangaung African Cultural Festival (Macufe).

Joe has a huge following in SA thanks to chart toppers like I Wanna Know and Stutter.

The five-day festival has a star studded line up and Joe will take to the indoor Jazz Stage on October 11 alongside local jazz great Selaelo Selota.

Earlier this month USA singer Brandy was also announced as a headline act for this year’s festival. She will perform at two of the events during the week-long celebration held in Bloemfontein - The Main Festival and The Divas Festival.

The international acts join an already strong line up of SA's best talent Amanda Black, Zonke, Nathi, Vusi Nova, Busiswa, Lady Zamar and DJ Maphorisa among others.

The week-long festival will take place in Bloemfontein from October 5 to October 14.