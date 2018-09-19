TshisaLIVE

Gugu Gumede: I've learnt that not everyone is rooting for you

19 September 2018 - 13:47 By Kyle Zeeman
Gugu Gumede is not interested in being famous.
Image: Via Gugu Gumede's Instagram

Uzalo actress Gugu Gumede has seen a lot of things during her time in the industry so far but says the biggest lesson she has learnt is that not everyone wants to see you succeed in life.

Gugu, who plays the role of Mamlambo on the popular soapie told TshisaLIVE that the industry was filled with people not only acting on screen but off it too.

"I have seen people who act for social media. I have seen people act for the popularity. I have seen people who act to trend on social media. That is when you are not true to your character or your craft."

And while actors often speak about fans not being able to separate the actor from the character, Gugu said they too had the same problem.

"I think they take it too personally. I  have seen people that bash people who bash their characters. They get so invested in it. I have learnt to not worry about what people are saying on social media. You need to not inhale the good and not get bashed by the bad. Just do you. It can be difficult but you need to step away from the character for a bit and just exhale."

Gugu said that coming into the industry with its flashing lights and the pull of fame made a young actor feel like everyone was on their team when often that was not the case.

"I've learnt that not everyone is rooting for you. In life, not everyone is going to like you. Not everyone is going to agree with you. Not everyone is going to clap for you. You will go through roller coasters as an actor, go through different phases. You have to learn to block that out and just stay true to yourself."

