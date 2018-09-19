IN MEMES | All tweeps wanna know is... who is Botshelo & who sent her?'

While Skeem Saam's Mantuli has suffered another health scare, tweeps are more concerned about the return of Mapitsi's room mate Botshelo whose motives are giving viewers sleepless nights.

In case you only began watching the series recently what you should know is that Botshelo used to stay with Mapitso before Kat became their roomie. Botshelo also used to have a crush on Leeto, and she had some kind of a fling with Kat.

Tweeps went into CSI mode on Botshelo because they're convinced she spells trouble.

They put the memes to work.