IN MEMES | All tweeps wanna know is... who is Botshelo & who sent her?'
While Skeem Saam's Mantuli has suffered another health scare, tweeps are more concerned about the return of Mapitsi's room mate Botshelo whose motives are giving viewers sleepless nights.
In case you only began watching the series recently what you should know is that Botshelo used to stay with Mapitso before Kat became their roomie. Botshelo also used to have a crush on Leeto, and she had some kind of a fling with Kat.
Tweeps went into CSI mode on Botshelo because they're convinced she spells trouble.
They put the memes to work.
#SkeemSaam Am I the only one who thinks Botshelo is dating Marothi? I mean she mentioned a matured guy and Marothi mentioned a new girlfriend right?😎 pic.twitter.com/0gQMd26FXj— Emily T (@Emily8_T) September 18, 2018
#skeemsaam I think this mature boyfriend Botshelo speaks of is marothi..poor rachel pic.twitter.com/LOuJ6MFUZB— AllWhereToo (@Olwetu_Msimang) September 18, 2018
Botshelo is definitely dating Marothi👌😂!! #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/LHSegRc9cZ— Matabo Manala (@Tabz_Matabo) September 18, 2018
Rachel feels that her and Marothi are soulmate😂😂 realy while Marothi might running with Botshelo. Koko needs to pray now because I'm smelling the #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/FHQ7Uy7mOv— Sinethemba Madini (@mydin_madini) September 18, 2018
Haven't watch #SkeemSaam in months.... Boom Botshelo o pakile so pic.twitter.com/4unOcYriy7— Mahlatse_89 (@Kgetlepe1) September 18, 2018
Eeeee.. Botshelo is gonna give Candice some match.. kana ke flame ya Kat. #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/nPd1Kdcnya— Commander Quince🌟🌟🔰 (@Happydays4life1) September 18, 2018
#SkeemSaam So Botshelo is back in town? Yho it's about to get rough for Candice since Botshelo and Kat has unfinished business😎😉 pic.twitter.com/nhb2T8yhVt— Emily T (@Emily8_T) September 18, 2018
Wait Botshelo, is she the one for Kat? Ohhh yea kuzoba Lit #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/5qsY9D2uog— Sandiso Luhlabo (@ShavasLuhlabo) September 18, 2018
what if Botshelo ke Bae ya Marothi #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/nILjXkoMSS— AKA - Jika ft. Yanga Chief ❤️❤️😭😍🔥🔥 (@Lesego_maluleka) September 18, 2018