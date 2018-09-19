LOL! The Megacy trashes AKA 'payola' insinuations with #AKApaidme

There's never a dull day on the social media streets fam and on Tuesday night tweeps went into defence mode after they thought there where insinuations that AKA paid payola for his song to be number one on radios and started the hashtag #AKAPaidMe.

Now if you live in SA then you know that AKA's hit track Fela In Versace is one of the biggest songs at the moment. In addition to that the song has not only been taking over iTunes charts, clubs and even weddings but it's been doing the most on radio.

It's also no secret that to get radio airplay in SA isn't always easy for artists to achieve. Since the release of Fela In Versace AKA has been living his best life on multiple radio stations as the number one song.