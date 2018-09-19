LOL! The Megacy trashes AKA 'payola' insinuations with #AKApaidme
There's never a dull day on the social media streets fam and on Tuesday night tweeps went into defence mode after they thought there where insinuations that AKA paid payola for his song to be number one on radios and started the hashtag #AKAPaidMe.
Now if you live in SA then you know that AKA's hit track Fela In Versace is one of the biggest songs at the moment. In addition to that the song has not only been taking over iTunes charts, clubs and even weddings but it's been doing the most on radio.
It's also no secret that to get radio airplay in SA isn't always easy for artists to achieve. Since the release of Fela In Versace AKA has been living his best life on multiple radio stations as the number one song.
WOW. Wow. WOW. Thank You so much. 🙏🏼 This is a big deal for me. #1 on @ukhozi_fm 😭😭😭 ... only in my wildest dreams. https://t.co/7CRx67m2Hd— AKA (@akaworldwide) September 15, 2018
Meanwhile, other artists including Cassper Nyovest have insinuated that having a number one song on the radio is a product of payola.
It really sad how Hip Hop artists don’t stick together and celebrate each other’s wins!— SAHIPHOPSTORIEZ (@sahiphopstories) September 18, 2018
So now that AKA’s song been charting at no.1 instead of celebrating him, they call it PAYOLA 😓
I know most celebs hate @akaworldwide but you can’t deny his greatness you just can’t 🌋 pic.twitter.com/ZpTCOguj2Y
The Megacy was not about to allow such things to be said about their Mega... not on their watch anyway.
So they went ahead and shared things AKA "paid them to do".
#AkaPaidMe to know each and every line on Composure pic.twitter.com/viMhyujMnR— El Sané (@sane_element98) September 18, 2018
#AKAPaidMe to buy all his music that's y he is number 1 pic.twitter.com/ID0bag7y4Q— Megacy Trooper! (@megacytrooper) September 19, 2018
#AkaPaidMe PAYOLA so that I can playlist his music on @IRO_OnlineSA 😄😄 pic.twitter.com/vWe4gGqwf8— Sir'Prudy Matsebula (@Prudy_SA) September 19, 2018
#AkaPaidMe to be enjoying the fruits 🍉 of being party of the #Megacy thank you @akaworldwide for the transaction i love you 💕❤️ pic.twitter.com/2Imo1v9sR4— Shano (@Zwile_Shandu) September 18, 2018
Antelopes watching Megacy turning their envy into a joke:— 4Shades (@Siya_TheSMG) September 18, 2018
#AkaPaidMe 😂 pic.twitter.com/okni3jjyoe
What if aka paid cassper's fans and few 'celebrities' to hate on him every time he is winning. #AkaPaidMe #FelaInVersace pic.twitter.com/lYFL4wIv3Y— God's Perfect Idiot (@kyngkhokhas) September 19, 2018
#AkaPaidMe To Press Repeat Every Time His Songs Play On My Phone pic.twitter.com/bdYIm2dcyL— LastNameIsAlsoMy1stName (@DeezySkyWalker) September 18, 2018
#AkaPaidMe to unfollow everyone who likes Cassper's tweet. NO Cass tweet shall appear on my TL!!!! NEVER!!! pic.twitter.com/2pELRgXCDq— Muchoo (@AnthonyTiro11) September 18, 2018
#akapaidme to get blocked by some High School Dropout from Muftown... pic.twitter.com/VpR4zUaGeZ— Error 404 🚪🚶🏾♂️ (@SakumziAdam) September 18, 2018
#AkaPaidMe— Mfundo (@Mfundo_jack1) September 18, 2018
To Stan him hard and give chesties to the uncles of this industry😁😁😂 pic.twitter.com/lDDv1k6WZI
#AkaPaidMe to say "Jiggy Jiggy, Heavy Heavy. All eyes on me Makiaveli."— The Copy Ninja (@de_Sondi) September 18, 2018
I can't say anymore, coz I'm still waiting for the rest I the payment.
I'll let you know when it clears pic.twitter.com/y2foYTpsna
Megacy is a force, let the celebrities know that , they mess with you, they messing with us.#AkaPaidMe pic.twitter.com/mfd1uR95eY— #Megacy (@luanda999) September 18, 2018