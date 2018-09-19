Mandoza's wife Mpho on his second death anniversary: 'It was a bit emotional'

Mandoza's wife, Mpho Tshabalala has opened up about the mixed emotions she and her children felt on September 18, which marked two years since his death and how they moved between celebrating his life and feeling pain over his loss.

Mpho and her children together with friends, fans and family unveiled a statue of the iconic kwaito artist at Soweto Theatre to commemorate him and the part he played in the South African music industry.

Mpho told TshisaLIVE she couldn't believe how much she still longed for her late husband. She said that planning the statue unveiling was a bittersweet experience for her.

"It was a bit emotional... it is always a bittersweet moment for me but we were also celebrating him and celebrating my birthday. Remember he passed away on my birthday. But I always say, the kids' mood on this day and many other days mostly depend on the kind of energy I give. So if I'm gonna just sit at home and be sad then that's what they'll do and I don't want that for them. So for me, I have chosen to celebrate my birthday and my husband's life on this day."

Mandoza died two years ago after a brief battle with brain cancer.

Mpho explained that on days such as the anniversary of Mandoza's death their emotions were heightened and all she cared about was being there for their children.

""It's been two years. Yesterday, we were unveiling his statue at the Soweto Theatre as part of the Mandoza Foundation plans to honour his legacy. I spent the day organising and making sure that everything is okay at the event. I also spent the day with my kids. Then later on had a gala dinner."

Here are some of the pictures from the event.