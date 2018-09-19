Mona Monyane opens up about the death of her second child

Actress Mona Monyane has for the first time poured her heart out about the pain of losing her second child, who died just seven days after she was born.

Just a few months after giving birth to her first child, Mona received criticism when she announced that she was expecting again. Mona hit back hard at the negativity at the time.

It's been nearly a year since her baby's death and Mona broke her silence on YouTube talk show CWNH Hosted By Wendy this week.

"What happened that I haven't made public is the death of my second child," she revealed.

Mona explained that she chose not to tell fans about her loss because of the criticism she got for falling pregnant "so soon" after giving birth to her first child.

"The pregnancy was already under so much criticism and I had to find myself defending one of the most beautiful things I have ever experienced, which is motherhood," she added.

She said that she asked God why she was going through such heartache.

"When within seven days my baby passes in my arms. I am sitting there going, 'Okay, what is going on?' So we are talking about spirituality and I am thinking, I am like, 'God, where are you? I don't know'. It was too sudden."

Mona said she felt like her little one was an angel that came to deliver a message but would not stay but she still had so many questions.