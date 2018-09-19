TshisaLIVE

#ProjectRunwaySA | Sandile's out & Twitter ain't impressed with the judges

19 September 2018 - 10:07 By Chrizelda Kekana
Lerato Kganyago is the host of Project Runway.
Lerato Kganyago is the host of Project Runway.
Image: Instagram/Lerato Kganyago

Mzansi is nearing the end of it's first ever instalment of Project Runway and while they've grown to love it, they sure do have a lot of notes for the next season. 

The first and biggest issue tweeps have raised with the show is the apparent "bias and favouritism" they have seen over the last few episodes.

While it is natural for people to contend judges' decisions of who goes home, a large portion of viewers have disagreed with their choice almost every week. This has caused comments like:

Sandile, one of the viewers fave designers who watched the show with the rest of Mzansi from the privileged position of already knowing the outcome took to Twitter after the show to console his fans after he was sent home.

He said having known the outcome for over three months all he wanted to say was sorry to those who were hurt over his exit. 

While Sandile may have known the verdict for three months,the news of his eviction from the competition was fresh for his legions of fans on Twitter and they were HURT!

They had the memes to show it too.

TshisaLIVE entered the #GlobalCitizen Festival ticket draw & here's how it went

Five people, Hundreds of points. Only one winner.
TshisaLIVE
21 hours ago

'I have never done it & I will never do it,' Blackez on payola

Blaklez was appalled by a person who asked hin to fork out payola for his song to be on radio.
TshisaLIVE
21 hours ago

'Being polygamous gives you peace' - Skolopad on becoming the second wife

Skolopad can't believe she found happiness and she's totes here for polygamy.
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

Mona Monyane opens up about the death of her second child

"What happened that I haven't made public is the death of my second child," she revealed.
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

Most read

  1. Er, okay! Official SA Weather Twitter account shades Khanyi Mbau TshisaLIVE
  2. Hulisani Ravele: I’m grateful to know what it’s like to be gracefully broken TshisaLIVE
  3. 'We've seen each other about 6 times,' Skolopad spills tea on 'engagement' TshisaLIVE
  4. 'The enemies are rejoicing' - Fans not impressed by OPW couple's big day TshisaLIVE
  5. Siv Ngesi joins outrage over old SA flag flown at Springbok game TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Meet Pascal Simba - Roodepoort’s favourite Parkrun cheerleader
‘I have never plotted against Ramaphosa’ - Ace Magashule denies plot allegations
X