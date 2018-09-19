#ProjectRunwaySA | Sandile's out & Twitter ain't impressed with the judges
Mzansi is nearing the end of it's first ever instalment of Project Runway and while they've grown to love it, they sure do have a lot of notes for the next season.
The first and biggest issue tweeps have raised with the show is the apparent "bias and favouritism" they have seen over the last few episodes.
While it is natural for people to contend judges' decisions of who goes home, a large portion of viewers have disagreed with their choice almost every week. This has caused comments like:
I'm convinced now Kentse is the Judges' fave...no matter how horrible her garment can be ,they still choose not to eliminate her....urghhh #ProjectRunwaySA— 🌸 Baby Girl🌸 (@Tshiam0_M) September 18, 2018
If Kentse doesn’t go home tonight, there’s clear favouritism from the judges. Her dress is wack shem 😒 #ProjectRunwaySA— Tumi_Manamela (@Tumi_Manamela) September 18, 2018
#ProjectRunwaySA Can yall get new judges and allow the public to vote for the next season, pic.twitter.com/w6Q8uEWYqQ— Charlotte (@charlotte_sine) September 18, 2018
Sandile, one of the viewers fave designers who watched the show with the rest of Mzansi from the privileged position of already knowing the outcome took to Twitter after the show to console his fans after he was sent home.
He said having known the outcome for over three months all he wanted to say was sorry to those who were hurt over his exit.
I suppose i should console you guise since I have known for over 3 months ne? Askies guise but i still maintain my dress was FUCKING FIRE. thank you for everything guys. #ProjectRunwaySA— Sandile mlambo (@sandilerunway) September 18, 2018
While Sandile may have known the verdict for three months,the news of his eviction from the competition was fresh for his legions of fans on Twitter and they were HURT!
They had the memes to show it too.
NOT SANDILE!!!— Motheo Mhala (@MotheoMhala) September 18, 2018
😤😤😤😤😤#ProjectRunwaySA pic.twitter.com/p67zkyMbIz
Sandile😭😭😭#ProjectRunwaySA pic.twitter.com/Ge2yaFAorQ— Sinenhlanhla Dzanibe (@uSneDzanibe) September 18, 2018
#ProjectRunwaySA ahh not Sandile 💔💔 . pic.twitter.com/a5yiKSLuoZ— Nox☆Dladla (@NoxyLavanto) September 18, 2018
#ProjectRunwaySA— NgwanaKoPitori💆🏿♀️ (@Kamogelo_MN) September 18, 2018
Sandile is gone😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/kKsvPXauSd
#ProjectRunwaySA— Ayanda_yanda (@Ayandayanda8) September 18, 2018
Sandile baba sendlini uyahamba vele😢😢😢😢 pic.twitter.com/jhzhq2p4Yj
Wow Sandile really #ProjectRunwaySA pic.twitter.com/ebQlbwdAKw— Ses'Fifi (@PheePhee_1) September 18, 2018
Sandile😭😭😭😭 #ProjectRunwaySA pic.twitter.com/fPopWu2QH1— iNkwenkwezi 🇿🇦 🇸🇿 (@Nocksolo) September 18, 2018
Lol Sandile always keeps us entertained! #ProjectRunwaySA pic.twitter.com/34ETNMUb8W— TRESemmé SA (@TRESemme_SA) September 18, 2018
The shade that Sandile throws though...#ProjectRunwaySA pic.twitter.com/Xty5B8r1Ai— Keabetswe🎶 (@KeabetsweMusic) September 18, 2018
Bye Sandile, we will miss your humor #ProjectRunWaySA pic.twitter.com/zVyCioiaBy— ♥☺Nothando☺ ♥ (@PrincessTeeKay) September 18, 2018