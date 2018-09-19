ProjectRunwaySA | Sandile's out & Twitter ain't impressed with the judges

Mzansi is nearing the end of it's first ever instalment of Project Runway and while they've grown to love it, they sure do have a lot of notes for the next season.

The first and biggest issue tweeps have raised with the show is the apparent "bias and favouritism" they have seen over the last few episodes.

While it is natural for people to contend judges' decisions of who goes home, a large portion of viewers have disagreed with their choice almost every week. This has caused comments like: