Redi Tlhabi clears the air on moving to America, reveals mom's health battle

Redi Tlhabi has come out to clear the air on questions around her delayed departure to study in America, revealing that her mother has a brain tumour and that she doesn't want to leave until she's okay.

Redi left 702 last year after being offered an economic journalism fellowship at Columbia University in New York. The station said at the time that it was "an opportunity for her to broaden her broadcast knowledge and expertise”.

However, a year after she left the station Redi is yet to leave for America, leading to questions from fans on what went wrong.

In a Twitter discussion on Wednesday about elderly family members who are left in South Africa while their children move overseas Redi said she felt it was the right time to answer the questions she had been asked about her move to America.

"It feels like the right moment to answer the, 'When are you going to America....didn't she say she is going to America?'...Yes I am."

Redi revealed the move had been delayed because her mom had a brain tumour that needed months of recovery.

"My mom has a brain tumor. Major operation. She will need months to recover. I'm not getting on that plane until she is 100%."

She did not go into further details but fans immediately responded to the message with support and prayers for her family.

Since Redi's departure from radio she has been focusing her energy on working with various local and international stakeholders to create campaigns to fight sexual violence.

She has also spoken on the media and social justice issues at several events.