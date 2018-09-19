TshisaLIVE

The Queen's Brutus & Kea double team is giving the internet chest pains

19 September 2018 - 11:39 By Kyle Zeeman
Brutus and Kea were double teaming hardcore.
Brutus and Kea were double teaming hardcore.
Image: Twitter/ Mzansi Magic

Forget Bey and Jay or pap and wors, The Queen's Kea and Brutus are the real dream team.

Brutus and his niece were out in full force on Tuesday evening's episode of the Mzansi Magic hit drama series, telling off Shaka and Kagiso in a discussion about Mmabatho and Gracious.

Brutus came in with heavy artillery, while Kea was there in support with the side comments.

At one point Kea even told Kagiso to stop acting like Jesus when he suggested they get out of the drug business and do something legal.

The social media streets which is filled with Brutus' legions of fans came through with the memes about the tag team.

Fans were also shocked that Mmabatho was trying to get the two families to stop selling drugs especially on the day The Constitutional Court made a ruling about weed being legal to smoke and grow at home. 

Twitter is totes over Mmabatho: 'She should have died... to be honest'

Mmabatho wants the queens to stop dealing drugs, but Twitter hates that idea...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

IN MEMES | Twitter's convinced The Queen's Jerry will never learn his lesson

Jerry confronted Zack and even though he won't reveal his true motives Twitter issa woke bunch, they know!
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

IN MEMES | Can The Queen writers please balance Shaka?

Poor Shaka deserves to have a happily ever after too.
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

Most read

  1. Er, okay! Official SA Weather Twitter account shades Khanyi Mbau TshisaLIVE
  2. Hulisani Ravele: I’m grateful to know what it’s like to be gracefully broken TshisaLIVE
  3. 'We've seen each other about 6 times,' Skolopad spills tea on 'engagement' TshisaLIVE
  4. 'The enemies are rejoicing' - Fans not impressed by OPW couple's big day TshisaLIVE
  5. Siv Ngesi joins outrage over old SA flag flown at Springbok game TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Meet Pascal Simba - Roodepoort’s favourite Parkrun cheerleader
‘I have never plotted against Ramaphosa’ - Ace Magashule denies plot allegations
X