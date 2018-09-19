The Queen's Brutus & Kea double team is giving the internet chest pains
Forget Bey and Jay or pap and wors, The Queen's Kea and Brutus are the real dream team.
Brutus and his niece were out in full force on Tuesday evening's episode of the Mzansi Magic hit drama series, telling off Shaka and Kagiso in a discussion about Mmabatho and Gracious.
Brutus came in with heavy artillery, while Kea was there in support with the side comments.
Mmabatho - 'KHUZEKA' and Keep your thoughts to yourself.— Mashaba 🇿🇦👊 (@mashaba_ml) September 18, 2018
You're driving BRUTUS so crazy.
The Queen's daughter Kea want you to go live your 'holier than thou' life to another PLANET.
Your aunty says; cocain is the ONLY thing she knows.#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/yOtCAM20E8
At one point Kea even told Kagiso to stop acting like Jesus when he suggested they get out of the drug business and do something legal.
The social media streets which is filled with Brutus' legions of fans came through with the memes about the tag team.
I love Kea & Brutus' relationship shem #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/vQ2WjXdLPr— 🌺Phumz Madonsela🌺 (@PhumzMadonsela) September 18, 2018
#TheQueenMzansi 😂😂😂😂😂 Babomncane Brutus and Kea are the best pic.twitter.com/QL2lDaOy2y— Zulu Prince 👑👑 (@fanny_miz) September 18, 2018
Kea le Brutus together mara guys ! #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/fKSHp3C7cJ— FEELS🥀 (@blvck_sunset) September 18, 2018
The Brutus and Kea team thou#TheQueenMzansi@Connie_Ferguson pic.twitter.com/7lkdPlIhkY— BatandwaDlali (@BatandwaDlaliii) September 18, 2018
Kea is definitely Brutus's niece 🤣🤣😂😂 #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/gAIrotj3h7— Nthabi Motsemme (@Nthabi_M7) September 18, 2018
Mara I wish I had an uncle like Brutus....🤣🤣 Makoti....#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/VCSxXTb4Eg— MaShongwe❤️❤️ (@LindiweShongw15) September 18, 2018
Fans were also shocked that Mmabatho was trying to get the two families to stop selling drugs especially on the day The Constitutional Court made a ruling about weed being legal to smoke and grow at home.
Mmabatho really trying to get the Khoza's and Mabuza's to quit the drug business on the day weed is legalized. Hai sis, hold it right there. #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/gVNS7idSMi— G_Rudo🇿🇼🇿🇦 (@gillian_maxine) September 18, 2018
#TheQueenMzansi— NgwanaKoPitori💆🏿♀️ (@Kamogelo_MN) September 18, 2018
Mmabatho really wants the Khoza's and Mabuza's to leave the drug business just because she says so? LOL. Sesi we've invested so much feelings into this drug business ourselves. We live off of it nathi. Haibo, ngwana o😂 pic.twitter.com/uX45mZYa1v
Mmabatho yena a ska re bhora,she knew when she married Shaka mos #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/odTPoX1rnc— Pretty Yung Thang⚠️ (@Its_Shawdie) September 18, 2018
Aaai Mmabatho is overreacting now,even her own family is in this business moss 🤷🏽♂️ #TheQueenmzansi pic.twitter.com/CTGCgImR50— Mthuthuzeli Mpiti (@mtura712) September 18, 2018
#TheQueenMzansi If Mmabatho doesn't want them to do drugs, they can as well try weed it's now legal ... pic.twitter.com/33MVQyGlzu— MitchelleKaroro🌻Sept 17 (@mitchellekaroro) September 18, 2018