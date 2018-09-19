Twitter defends Rachel Kolisi after fan 'thirsts' over Siya
It took just one emoji for Springbok captain Siya Kolisi's wife Rachel to bring the internet to a virtual standstill on Tuesday.
Rachel, who caused a Twitter storm earlier this year by telling women to back away from her man was back in the game blocking shots at her man like a basketball player.
This times she found a fan named Zuki who had taken snaps with Siya and called him "baby".
I mean you can't be like this over someone's man and you claim she's crazy when she reacts. I don't blame her mna. pic.twitter.com/FW95j7i3LY— KENDOUR (@kendour_sa) September 18, 2018
While most people would have kept scrolling and rolled their eyes, putting it down to a fan girl moment, Rachel stepped in.
Her response? This...
Fans debated the meaning of the emoji with some claiming that Rachel was commenting on the person's thirst for her hubby.
She also apparently went onto Instagram to post about the devil trying to break her but the post was later deleted.
Rachel Kolisi is sending subliminal messages there by IG. pic.twitter.com/MbOzXMaWW0— Beauty Queen in tears... (@Mx_Moosa) September 18, 2018
The internet was a mess in reaction with Rachel, Siya and the woman all trending at the same time.
And while there was a near civil war over whether Rachel was wrong or right, the defence force came to her rescue with memes and sermons.
I really feel bad for Rachél kolisi they provoking her constantly!! Imagine a girl calling my husband “ubaby” mina I’d lose it shame baby wamasimba!!! Public figure or not, can’t y’all just respect people’s marriages 😪 pic.twitter.com/JYoniThvfI— African Unicorn (@asanda_tee) September 18, 2018
All Rachel had to say was “ since you caught the Kolisi Glow , come fetch these Kolisi hands hun. “ I swear , i would stan forever and ever! 🤞🏾— K. (@__Kearabetswe) September 18, 2018
Rachel Kolisi is the Jay in her marriage 😂😂😂— Phakama Gwayi (@PhakamaGwayi) September 18, 2018
Sis is working overtime because she's scared af!! pic.twitter.com/O3oXhAVIAb
You guys stalk every girl that likes your little useless boyfriends picture and tweets but think Rachel Kolisi is overreacting?????— Gold (@RoseGoldNC) September 18, 2018
You start whole arguments with your boyfriend about why some girl is always laughing hard at his tweets and think this overreacting?? pic.twitter.com/fPwuUPMuln
Maybe Rachel Kolisi IS Insecure but that's still inappropriate.— Phakama Gwayi (@PhakamaGwayi) September 18, 2018
This is not right. Siya Kolisi marriage is very important to his wife. Y'all saying Rachel is overreacting? Most of you would've acted the same way. ... pic.twitter.com/m7cpBHmuJt— ELTON SHONHIWA (@Elton_Shonhiwa) September 18, 2018
These instagram girls ga ba tshameke. Ba bo bs tswa go rumola Rachel Kolisi again? Let the poor woman live! pic.twitter.com/6SPpaelHKM— RuRu 💞 (@lalakaris) September 19, 2018
The way people make sexual comments about Kolisi and paint Rachel as an insecure wife when reacting to those comments...SMH. res 👏pect👏other👏people's 👏marriages 👏 pic.twitter.com/LfH0zPVSKC— 🌟Cristina Yang of Law 📚📙 (@madiba_obakeng) September 18, 2018
Rachel confronted another woman on Twitterin July after she said she would make an exception to her policy of not dating married men for Kolisi and called him a "type".
"He’s not 'a type'. He’s a married man responsible for 4 children...Just a side note. I’ve been there for all the good times. But I’ve also been there for ALL the bad times. Honestly this should go without saying. Respect my relationship and woman to woman. Respect me," Rachel told the woman.