TshisaLIVE

Twitter defends Rachel Kolisi after fan 'thirsts' over Siya

19 September 2018 - 10:03 By Kyle Zeeman
Siya and Rachel Kolisi.
Siya and Rachel Kolisi.
Image: Instagram/ Siya Kolisi

It took just one emoji for Springbok captain Siya Kolisi's wife Rachel to bring the internet to a virtual standstill on Tuesday.

Rachel, who caused a Twitter storm earlier this year by telling women to back away from her man was back in the game blocking shots at her man like a basketball player.

This times she found a fan named Zuki who had taken snaps with Siya and called him "baby".

While most people would have kept scrolling and rolled their eyes, putting it down to a fan girl moment, Rachel stepped in.

Her response? This...

Fans debated the meaning of the emoji with some claiming that Rachel was commenting on the person's thirst for her hubby.

She also apparently went onto Instagram to post about the devil trying to break her but the post was later deleted. 

The internet was a mess in reaction with Rachel, Siya and the woman all trending at the same time.

And while there was a near civil war over whether Rachel was wrong or right, the defence force came to her rescue with memes and sermons.

Rachel confronted another woman on Twitterin July after she said she would make an exception to her policy of not dating married men for Kolisi and called him a "type".

"He’s not 'a type'. He’s a married man responsible for 4 children...Just a side note. I’ve been there for all the good times. But I’ve also been there for ALL the bad times. Honestly this should go without saying. Respect my relationship and woman to woman. Respect me," Rachel told the woman.

WATCH | This video collage of Siya & Rachel Kolisi's wedding will give you the feels

Rachel and Siya Kolisi are completely besotted with each other.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Rachel Kolisi says she ain't 'insecure', fam

"I’ve never been in a more determined and motivated space."
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

OPINION | I'm sorry Rach, but Siya will always be somebody's type

Siya Kolisi is Rachel's husband and father of her children but to Mzansi he's a fine and talented sportsman... surely that's not a crime?
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

'Respect me' - Rachel Kolisi fires back at talk over her man

She split the streets when she jumped on social to ask women to respect her relationship.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Er, okay! Official SA Weather Twitter account shades Khanyi Mbau TshisaLIVE
  2. Hulisani Ravele: I’m grateful to know what it’s like to be gracefully broken TshisaLIVE
  3. 'We've seen each other about 6 times,' Skolopad spills tea on 'engagement' TshisaLIVE
  4. 'The enemies are rejoicing' - Fans not impressed by OPW couple's big day TshisaLIVE
  5. Siv Ngesi joins outrage over old SA flag flown at Springbok game TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Meet Pascal Simba - Roodepoort’s favourite Parkrun cheerleader
‘I have never plotted against Ramaphosa’ - Ace Magashule denies plot allegations
X