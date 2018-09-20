TshisaLIVE

# SkeemSaam

Call the bakkies! Someone needs to move Dennis out of MaNtuli’s house

20 September 2018 - 11:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Skeem Saam's Dennis says he is a changed man.
Image: YouTube/ Skeem Saam

It's said that a leopard never changes its spots but Skeem Saam's Dennis is doing the most to try to convince MaNtuli that she's got him all wrong.

Malume was given a spot in mkhukhu at MaNtuli's house when he came out of prison but has quickly been making moves to get a spot in the main house.

MaNtuli revealed recently that Dennis had saved her life but the Twitter streets are not convinced that he is good for her.

In fact whenever he appears on screens fans expect drama. They feel it is just a matter of time before malume shows his true colours.

They were shooketh that Dennis seems to have inserted himself in the family and have been praying for malume to move out before things get out of hand.

