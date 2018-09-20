# SkeemSaam
Call the bakkies! Someone needs to move Dennis out of MaNtuli’s house
It's said that a leopard never changes its spots but Skeem Saam's Dennis is doing the most to try to convince MaNtuli that she's got him all wrong.
Malume was given a spot in mkhukhu at MaNtuli's house when he came out of prison but has quickly been making moves to get a spot in the main house.
MaNtuli revealed recently that Dennis had saved her life but the Twitter streets are not convinced that he is good for her.
In fact whenever he appears on screens fans expect drama. They feel it is just a matter of time before malume shows his true colours.
Was there anyone else also expecting drama from Dennis going to that match ? #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/6g07JTjFx1— IG : JussSirPablo (@JussSirPablo) September 19, 2018
I dont trust Dennis he îs up to something #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/fhWgVOYD5L— Tebogo Mabitsela (@linahmabit) September 19, 2018
Dennis will be mopping the floor and then jik jik MaNtuli comes from behind looking at his arms and then wow🙆♀️😭#SkeemSaam https://t.co/1gmFr1xfpx— Sister T (@TinasheZA) September 19, 2018
Dennis has ulterior motives... @SkeemSaam3 #SkeemSaam— 💫Mama Kganya💫 (@smomozarr) September 19, 2018
#SkeemSaam y'all don't know Dennis true intentions he is planning to be the head of that Seakamela household pic.twitter.com/6NB9na5kHr— KILLER G🇿🇦 (@kiing_getz) September 18, 2018
Look at Dennis save Mantuli's life. #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/OC6kHWO3OQ— Mashie Mphahlele (@mashie_mash94) September 18, 2018
What if Dennis is being for real. #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/Wo3TWMxYGz— Mashie Mphahlele (@mashie_mash94) September 18, 2018
They were shooketh that Dennis seems to have inserted himself in the family and have been praying for malume to move out before things get out of hand.
Dennis is now officially part of the family.. #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/HzEIPbEMLO— Mr Tim (@Dakalo_Tim) September 19, 2018
Can Dennis get a job and move out of MaNtuli's house #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/EFBcjpgN4i— Samuel Jr (@SamuelJ39453362) September 19, 2018