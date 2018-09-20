Cassper makes it to Europe despite troubles with SAA

Cassper Nyovest's trip to Germany didn't get off to a smooth start after his flight with SAA was delayed and he got into a heated exchange with the airline on Twitter.

Cassper and Thando Thabethe were supposed to fly to Frankfurt, Germany on Tuesday but learnt that their flight was delayed due to "technical issues".

After apparently waiting over four hours for the flight the stars were told to go home because they would only fly the next day.

Cassper was not impressed and took to Twitter to slam the airline.