Cassper makes it to Europe despite troubles with SAA
Cassper Nyovest's trip to Germany didn't get off to a smooth start after his flight with SAA was delayed and he got into a heated exchange with the airline on Twitter.
Cassper and Thando Thabethe were supposed to fly to Frankfurt, Germany on Tuesday but learnt that their flight was delayed due to "technical issues".
After apparently waiting over four hours for the flight the stars were told to go home because they would only fly the next day.
Cassper was not impressed and took to Twitter to slam the airline.
SAA IS A SHIT AIRLINE. After 4 hours of waiting to take off , we are told to go home cause we’re flying tomorrow morning nje fela yalo? Lmao.. waka hlemn!!! Moer— R.M Phoolo (@CassperNyovest) September 18, 2018
Thando also jumped online to add that there had been a further delay in Italy, meaning they missed days of their work trip.
"We have been traveling for two entire days instead of 11 hours because of Fly SAA! Missed our connection to Italy and subsequently missed days off our work trip! Very disappointing and frustrating!"
SAA responded to the complaint by claiming that an internal investigation had found Cassper was due to fly on an Airlink flight and must have mixed the two up.
Hi @CassperNyovest after an investigation we have realized that you were booked to fly with @Fly_Airlink. We know how easy it can be to confuse the two brands @flysaa and SAA Airlink, we apologize on their behalf and trust they will contact you soon. #CareTeam https://t.co/ztPtNLwad2— FlySAA Care (@flysaa_care) September 19, 2018
Cassper and Thando were angry with the apology and lambasted the airline's "arrogance".
Cassper even brought receipts to prove he was definitely on the right flight
Then they @flysaa say @CassperNyovest must have mistaken it for airlink???!!! What rubbish...not even an apology!!!— Thando Thabooty (@Thando_Thabethe) September 19, 2018
An SAA plane didn’t take off due “technical issues”. Y’all sent a lady to meet me when I stepped out the plane and she was wearing SAA uniform and she assisted me to get a hotel room cause I can only fly to Milan tomorrow and then y’all post this? Does Airlink fly to Germany? https://t.co/3tykDlF052— R.M Phoolo (@CassperNyovest) September 19, 2018
I’m confused. This ain’t an SAA FLIGHT? Nare lareng ? pic.twitter.com/Tffab2zVYv— R.M Phoolo (@CassperNyovest) September 19, 2018
.@flysaa_care I didn’t even tag y’all in my tweet cause I didn’t want any sort of reply cause it wasn’t going to change the fact that I missed work with an international fashion brand. I’m in the air chilling, I land & find gore go modubudu mo timelineng gape gape. le Baizetse!— R.M Phoolo (@CassperNyovest) September 19, 2018
Tsibinkie United Witi too much ene That time..... Lereng lekwalo Mo ngwaneng ? Let’s do better. Assomblief bana ba ko Gaye .@flysaa_care .@flysaa pic.twitter.com/BYFP2eivfv— R.M Phoolo (@CassperNyovest) September 20, 2018
SAA once again apologised for the "inconvenience caused" and promised to come up with a solution.
We apologise for the inconvenience caused. We will be in contact with you soon regarding remediation. @CassperNyovest— FlySAA Care (@flysaa_care) September 19, 2018
Cassper finally made it to Germany on Wednesday night and decided to take a late night swim to let off some steam!