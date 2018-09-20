TshisaLIVE

Cassper makes it to Europe despite troubles with SAA

20 September 2018 - 09:14 By Kyle Zeeman
Cassper Nyovest posted receipts on Twitter.
Cassper Nyovest's trip to Germany didn't get off to a smooth start after his flight with SAA was delayed and he got into a heated exchange with the airline on Twitter.

Cassper and Thando Thabethe were supposed to fly to Frankfurt, Germany on Tuesday but learnt that their flight was delayed due to "technical issues". 

After apparently waiting over four hours for the flight the stars were told to go home because they would only fly the next day.

Cassper was not impressed and took to Twitter to slam the airline.

Thando also jumped online to add that there had been a further delay in Italy, meaning they missed days of their work trip. 

"We have been traveling for two entire days instead of 11 hours because of Fly SAA! Missed our connection to Italy and subsequently missed days off our work trip! Very disappointing and frustrating!"

SAA responded to the complaint by claiming that an internal investigation had found  Cassper was due to fly on an Airlink flight and must have mixed the two up.

Cassper and Thando were angry with the apology and lambasted the airline's "arrogance".

Cassper even brought receipts to prove he was definitely on the right flight

SAA once again apologised for the "inconvenience caused" and promised to come up with a solution.

Cassper finally made it to Germany on Wednesday night and decided to take a late night swim to let off some steam! 

