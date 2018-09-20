IN MEMES | Twitter's starting to believe The Queen is 'anti-love'
Why are these relationships always set out to crash and burn?
Come to think of it there's no relationship that actually really works out on The Queen!
People either die or just disappear and when that's not the case they are stuck in love triangles or held at gun point. Twitter is honestly starting to believe that the script writers are "anti-love".
Let's take Mmabatho and Shaka for example who after going through the most are heading towards splitsville... again!
Mmabatho now wants to leave Shaka because he's a drug dealer (something that she's always known) and her own family also sells drugs, so Twitter is just over her at the moment.
Will these two ever just be happy and like work out?
Mmabatho is such an headache #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/TYwOPMEpla— Zuzu Skosana 🇿🇦 (@zuzuskosana) September 19, 2018
Women like Mmabatho are my phobia in relationships... You know who I am, you said yes to me, you married me and now that you have seen the worst of what you said yes to you want to back out? 😭 #witch #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/MCO0mQH71d— Momentum 🚆☄🔥💪 (@the_dumba) September 19, 2018
#TheQueenMzansi can the Fergusons kill off Mmabatho please!!! We have had enough 😑😤 pic.twitter.com/i9VibZw4qA— Sandile M (@Chubs_the_first) September 19, 2018
A.a Fokof Mmabatho....#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/5dfBxWxQ2G— OyamaSept360 (@OyamaSept360) September 19, 2018
Then there's Vee, who is so blinded by love that she's continuing with her relationship with Zack despite several warnings from Jerry.
A drug dealer and an a detective in a relationship is a recipe for pure disaster.
And when Jerry called Vee a sematla (idiot) everyone felt it because well it's true!
I don't think Vee was ready for Jerry's replies 😂#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/KVnRr0F6F7— IamFranco (@Zuks_Franco) September 19, 2018
#TheQueenMzansi Jerry just made Zack admit he sells drugs on tape? pic.twitter.com/WrLOs8WfBu— Unusualtk (@ErickThemba) September 19, 2018
Vuyiswa could be onto Zack #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/BM8Vj7mhES— #RuhPuhBumOutNowOnSoundCloud🇿🇦 (@kevinyoung_sa) September 19, 2018
#TheQueenMzansi— Lehlo (@matelelela) September 20, 2018
Vee has been digmatised 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/DyZcIFDPCS
Jerry Maake after Zack told him that Vuyiswa chose him #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/g8pOln1gBf— Amanda👑 (@Mandylicious_bo) September 19, 2018
#TheQueenMzansi @mpumi_mpama for a minute Zack almost had a heart attack wen Vuyiswa said "I investigated you" pic.twitter.com/9pRHi1D2oI— Tee M (@teemuvengwa1) September 19, 2018
#TheQueenMzansi— Lehlo (@matelelela) September 20, 2018
Mmm Zack o strong....now Vee believes him over Jerry pic.twitter.com/SE17oacg9x