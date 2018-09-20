TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES | Twitter's starting to believe The Queen is 'anti-love'

Why are these relationships always set out to crash and burn?

20 September 2018 - 10:39 By Chrizelda Kekana
Shaka and Mmabatho have been going through the most together.
Image: Twitter/Mzansi Gossip

Come to think of it there's no relationship that actually really works out on The Queen!

People either die or just disappear and when that's not the case they are stuck in love triangles or held at gun point. Twitter is honestly starting to believe that the script writers are "anti-love".

Let's take Mmabatho and Shaka for example who after going through the most are heading towards splitsville... again!

Mmabatho now wants to leave Shaka because he's a drug dealer (something that she's always known) and her own family also sells drugs, so Twitter is just over her at the moment.

Will these two ever just be happy and like work out?

Then there's Vee, who is so blinded by love that she's continuing with her relationship with Zack despite several warnings from Jerry.

A drug dealer and an a detective in a relationship is a recipe for pure disaster.

And when Jerry called Vee a sematla (idiot) everyone felt it because well it's true!

