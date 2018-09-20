IN MEMES | Twitter's starting to believe The Queen is 'anti-love'

Come to think of it there's no relationship that actually really works out on The Queen!

People either die or just disappear and when that's not the case they are stuck in love triangles or held at gun point. Twitter is honestly starting to believe that the script writers are "anti-love".

Let's take Mmabatho and Shaka for example who after going through the most are heading towards splitsville... again!

Mmabatho now wants to leave Shaka because he's a drug dealer (something that she's always known) and her own family also sells drugs, so Twitter is just over her at the moment.

Will these two ever just be happy and like work out?