Khanyi Mbau sends troll running with 'you're a basic black person' clapback!

After being called practically every name you can think of Khanyi Mbau's clapbacks have become equally as vicious as the criticism thrown at her.

The actress, who has become synonymous with skin lightening and ambitions to resemble a doll posted a cool snap of her face next to an animated version of her face.

The snap was all sorts of cute to be honest but as always it also attracted those "Khanyi is taking this too far comments" and a few edited versions of the same picture where she was made to look "darker".

One tweep accused Khanyi of having underlying confidence issues, which didn't go down well at all.