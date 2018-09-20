Lady Zamar on fashion hate: It is not me looking for attention

Even though Lady Zamar hates seeing her name on the Twitter trends list especially because of her fashion sense, she ain't about to change who she is to try fit people's expectations of her.

Hardly a week goes by without the musician being ripped to shreds on social media for her outfit choices. She trended for this just a few weeks ago during a performance on Idols SA.

And while it has happened too often for her to really get angry about it, she tells TshisaLIVE that she will only get upset when people claim she is trying to get attention.

"I am trying to find my identity as an African child and show others they can do that too without being placed in a mould of what you should wear or how you should look. I know that is what I am doing it for, not to get attention. It is not me looking for attention. There are better ways of getting attention. Real attention. You don't have to put yourself out for mass ridicule. That is dumb."

Lady Zamar said she's developed a thick skin after realising that people's views online change like their underwear.

"Social media can be very fickle. There are those who love your outfit and then hate it. You will always get those who approve and those who have a problem. I understand that a lot of the hate is misplaced. I don't like certain things about my favourite brands. The key is to not take things personally."

She said that she would continue to wear whatever she feels comfortable in until someone sits her down and gives her real reasons.

"You can't investigate or make judgements off Twitter. It is just person after person saying one thing. There is no full perspective on it. Until someone comes and breaks it down for me and tells me the reason why I need to stop, I won't. I won't change because of peer pressure."