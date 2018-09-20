#UyangthandaNa | 'That accent must have cost a fortune'
Forget the rejection, tweeps were more concerned about Paballo's "fake English accent" on Wednesday night's episode of UyangthandaNa.
The accent was so bad and so annoying for tweeps that they felt it was part of the reason she was rejected by her crush.
Tweeps were also concerned by Paballo admitting that she had no loyalty and that she was "emotionally damaged", which raised a lot of questions.
Not only was Paballo friend-zoned, she also ended up being family-zoned because Mpho was not about that life.
The episode was truly hilarious plus with Moshe's reactions there was no way you were going to be able to hold in that laughter.
Watch this lil clip below:
#Uyangthandana #Loyal "Ae batli, ae batli mo, benekant." - kusho @MosheNdiki 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/bHXaKbiSGf— Mashaba 🇿🇦👊 (@mashaba_ml) September 19, 2018
Tweeps were just here for the "expensive" accent. It quickly became a meme fest.
that fake accent is probably the reason why she was rejected #Uyangthandana pic.twitter.com/S12GZQDUhR— 🇿🇦Maximum🇿🇦 (@Maximum_RSA) September 19, 2018
I think the lady bought her accent at Spitz. Ya turanyana... Loyol! 😂😂 #Uyangthandana— Made In South Africa (@SydneyLetsapa) September 19, 2018
My "So" vs Paballo's "Soooorrr" jonga ndigrand ngeEnglish yaseWoolworths 🙌😂 😂 #Uyangthandana pic.twitter.com/lLHEcqz8ik— Lindor_Laura (@MaZuluOmuhlez) September 19, 2018
#Uyangthandana Paballo hasn't changed even a bit . Emotionally damaged 😂😂 her accent has been the same , attitude 🚮 pic.twitter.com/54M2ffGqqu— Gemini♊💕 (@Lebogang_Ndlala) September 19, 2018
Stop it with this fake accent #Uyangthandana pic.twitter.com/LXA9dgPYvA— Asemahle (@asemahlep) September 19, 2018
#Uyangthandana jaaa baolaya, ke accent eo yagago. Waphapha! pic.twitter.com/3mTIBmfsIG— Botlhale (@MotsoShoai) September 19, 2018
Soweto y'all need to teach the rest of SA this accent coz I feel like I'm missing out #Uyangthandana pic.twitter.com/E1E1yENrOI— 🌺Phumz Madonsela🌺 (@PhumzMadonsela) September 19, 2018
The woolworths accent disappered as soon as she was told that "i love you but as a sister" 😂😂😂😂 #Uyangthandana pic.twitter.com/MqCxIDF0y5— Xitshembiso🌸 (@Michelle_06015) September 19, 2018
Kwaaaaaaa le rata dilo ona le whatsapp mara o rata tv akr......🤣😂🤣🤣😂🤣 " like my sister" .....give ths guy a bells #Uyangthandana pic.twitter.com/jWincU9SRg— _Roro_💯 (@MorongwaMothiba) September 19, 2018