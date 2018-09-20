TshisaLIVE

#UyangthandaNa | 'That accent must have cost a fortune'

20 September 2018 - 11:27 By Chrizelda Kekana
Moshe Ndiki is the host of Uyangthanda Na?.
Moshe Ndiki is the host of Uyangthanda Na?.
Image: Via Instagram

Forget the rejection, tweeps were more concerned about Paballo's "fake English accent" on Wednesday night's episode of UyangthandaNa.

The accent was so bad and so annoying for tweeps that they felt it was part of the reason she was rejected by her crush.

Tweeps were also concerned by Paballo admitting that she had no loyalty and that she was "emotionally damaged", which raised a lot of questions. 

Not only was Paballo friend-zoned, she also ended up being family-zoned because Mpho was not about that life.

The episode was truly hilarious plus with Moshe's reactions there was no way you were going to be able to hold in that laughter.

Watch this lil clip below:

Tweeps were just here for the "expensive" accent. It quickly became a meme fest.

