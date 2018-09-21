IN MEMES | Shaka is heartbroken again & Twitter just can't deal!

Maybe Shaka needs to cleanse himself with some sea water because the guy keeps trying this love thing and ends up with a broken heart all the time. And viewers of The Queen just can't deal with it anymore.

Shaka was torn into pieces as he read the farewell note from his pregnant wife who has taken off with his unborn child.

On Thursday night fans were heartbroken as they watched him cry as his sister Kea comforted him. In the past Shaka has been known to dust himself off and soldier on but tweeps are afraid, this may be too much for him.

They shared their sadness in memes.