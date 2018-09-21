TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES | Shaka is heartbroken again & Twitter just can't deal!

21 September 2018 - 09:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
SK Khoza plays the role of Shaka on 'The Queen' and is forever heartbroken.
SK Khoza plays the role of Shaka on 'The Queen' and is forever heartbroken.
Image: Via SK Khoza's Instagram

Maybe Shaka needs to cleanse himself with some sea water because the guy keeps trying this love thing and ends up with a broken heart all the time. And viewers of The Queen just can't deal with it anymore.

Shaka was torn into pieces as he read the farewell note from his pregnant wife who has taken off with his unborn child.

On Thursday night fans were heartbroken as they watched him cry as his sister Kea comforted him. In the past Shaka has been known to dust himself off and soldier on but tweeps are afraid, this may be too much for him. 

They shared their sadness in memes.

Kelly Khumalo: I'm in the Jehovah season, that is my superpower!

Nothing can touch Kelly Khumalo right now and she explains that it's all thanks to Jehovah season.
TshisaLIVE
2 hours ago

No time for negotiations! Zodwa won’t accept anything less than 35k

"My fee is R35,000 to R45,000 and that's it. End of story," Zodwa Wabantu said.
TshisaLIVE
19 hours ago

Mlindo The Vocalist on blessers: I know what it is like to be the other guy

Singer says he was heartbroken when his bae left him for a blesser.
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

Lady Zamar on fashion hate: It is not me looking for attention

Lady Zamar isn't about to change because y'all are hating.
TshisaLIVE
21 hours ago

Most read

  1. Twitter defends Rachel Kolisi after fan 'thirsts' over Siya TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | Trevor Noah compares racism in SA to America TshisaLIVE
  3. Mona Monyane opens up about the death of her second child TshisaLIVE
  4. LOL! The Megacy trashes AKA 'payola' insinuations with #AKApaidme TshisaLIVE
  5. LOL! Malusi Gigaba wants to meet Dr Musa to 'talk Utatakho’ TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Meet Pascal Simba - Roodepoort’s favourite Parkrun cheerleader
‘I have never plotted against Ramaphosa’ - Ace Magashule denies plot allegations
X