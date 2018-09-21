IN MEMES | Shaka is heartbroken again & Twitter just can't deal!
Maybe Shaka needs to cleanse himself with some sea water because the guy keeps trying this love thing and ends up with a broken heart all the time. And viewers of The Queen just can't deal with it anymore.
Shaka was torn into pieces as he read the farewell note from his pregnant wife who has taken off with his unborn child.
On Thursday night fans were heartbroken as they watched him cry as his sister Kea comforted him. In the past Shaka has been known to dust himself off and soldier on but tweeps are afraid, this may be too much for him.
They shared their sadness in memes.
Shaka's heart has been through the most #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/CSsfCCSwwn— Samuel Jr (@SamuelJ39453362) September 20, 2018
#TheQueenMzansi can Shaka just find happiness nje, jut someone to love him ! pic.twitter.com/nyZXn8mvb4— Mpilo khodi (@CodsMpilo) September 21, 2018
#TheQueenMzansi Shaka is the result yakuti relationships can humble you &drain your soul pic.twitter.com/dC1hMw1gU4— Michelle (@Mich_Gadi13) September 20, 2018
Dear #TheQueenMzansi when are u going to cut Shaka some slack? The brother is always beaten up by love pic.twitter.com/USI4Xw76wL— #DrStrange (@Terry_Royaltee) September 20, 2018
#TheQueenMzansi Shaka should just stick to alcohol 🍺. pic.twitter.com/4rMOCDkt7J— z83. (@HShirindza) September 20, 2018
Being Shaka is the hardest thing right now! #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/YwtPQjVbyj— #ThankDaKing 👑 🔥🚀 (@22Friezer) September 20, 2018
Shaka must just press the stop button in his life, chineekee thats a hell life he z currently living #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/EMXp6i8BI8— Proff AB... 🇿🇦 (@Abongil01874570) September 20, 2018
Shaka is always getting hurt not fair yho 😭💔#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/7DDkT5zeHO— Kani😎 (@Kani13768721) September 20, 2018
#TheQueenMzansi i know i wanted Mmabatho gone, but didn't want Shaka acting up😑😑— Nobuhle👑 (@therealNobuhle) September 20, 2018
Ok Bring Back Mmabatho😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 but we don't wanna see her too much, just 1s a month pic.twitter.com/AVlNdtR278
#TheQueenMzansi Shaka also deserve happiness. Please give him weed in a mean time 🚬 pic.twitter.com/ahR5MKk1Gj— Khumbu M (@Tygerdkay) September 20, 2018