Mlindo The Vocalist on blessers: I know what it is like to be the other guy

Mzansi has been jamming to Mlindo The Vocalist's hit single AmaBlesser for some time now but what many may not know is that the song came from his own experiences of losing out to a blesser in the love stakes.

Mlindo, whose real name is Lindokuhle Mgedezi releases his debut album Emakhaya today and told TshisaLIVE that it has been a rollercoaster year after DJ Maphorisa discovered him on social media and asked to team up with him.

Maphorisa was alerted to Mlindo's talent when fans started sharing videos of him singing cover songs with his own twist of flavour. After a video of him performing a stripped down version of Midnight Starring went viral Mlindo became an internet sensation.

Fast forward a few months and Mlindo's songs are filling dancefloors and the muso can't even walk down the road without people singing his single AmaBlesser when they see him.