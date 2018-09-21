Mlindo The Vocalist on blessers: I know what it is like to be the other guy
Mzansi has been jamming to Mlindo The Vocalist's hit single AmaBlesser for some time now but what many may not know is that the song came from his own experiences of losing out to a blesser in the love stakes.
Mlindo, whose real name is Lindokuhle Mgedezi releases his debut album Emakhaya today and told TshisaLIVE that it has been a rollercoaster year after DJ Maphorisa discovered him on social media and asked to team up with him.
Maphorisa was alerted to Mlindo's talent when fans started sharing videos of him singing cover songs with his own twist of flavour. After a video of him performing a stripped down version of Midnight Starring went viral Mlindo became an internet sensation.
Fast forward a few months and Mlindo's songs are filling dancefloors and the muso can't even walk down the road without people singing his single AmaBlesser when they see him.
"I never thought that it would be this catchy. I was just writing a song about a breakup and the pain of losing love. I wrote the song like three years ago when a girl left me for a blesser and so when Maphorisa asked me if I wrote my own songs, I pulled out the lyrics."
Reflecting on the inspiration for the song Mlindo said he was heartbroken when his bae decided to leave him for a blesser.
"It was painful. I was crying all the time. I didn't even want to leave the house. I just wrote music because it was the only way I could heal. I don't want anyone to go through that."
He said that after that experience he never wanted to be a blesser.
"I could never be a blesser. It hurts too much. I know what it is like to be the other guy. I understand that girls need to do what they need to do and if the relationship works then good for them, but I will never."
In fact the only blessing Mlindo will be doing is to those close to him.
He recently rented a house for his brother and has been helping out his unemployed mother.
"My mom lost her job a few years ago. To be able to provide for her now is such a great feeling. I enjoy being the breadwinner and paying bills. When my mom calls to ask me for help, I do everything I can to sort it out for her. It is the least I can do. "