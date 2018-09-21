Nelisiwe Sibiya's glad she chose Mzansi over the States, here’s why!

Not so long ago Nelisiwe Sibiya was at a cross roads in life, where she had to choose between a gig in the States or staying on home soil for a place in Lockdown. Well, she chose Mzansi and has no regrets whatsoever.

The songstress, who has since taken over Mzansi with her piercing and emotional songs such as Mama Ka Bafana chose Mzansi over a chance to do a musical in America.

"I'm so grateful that I went with Lockdown, with home... you know with Mzansi. It was a 50/50 thing and at the time I really needed money, which could have easily made me get on that plane. Things were tough for me but I decided to stay and it was the best decision I have ever made," she told TshisaLIVE.

Nelisiwe explained that her journey on Lockdown has been amazing and filled with learning opportunities. She said in retrospect she was grateful to have built a foundation at home because while USA seems glamorous, it isn't better than winning on home ground.

"Most of the amazing performers in SA audition for a long time and never get a break. Then we end up auditioning for international productions and the money is usually good as well. The problem is when you come back after five years no one knows you or what you do. You have to start again and sometimes your prime time is over."

In addition to the great acclaim she's received for her contribution to Lockdown both as an actress and a singer/songwriter Nelisiwe has a lot in store for fans.

"I'm really excited for everything that is happening and I thank God. I am doing afro-kandi, which is a very unlikely fusion between afro-pop and maskandi. It's the less travelled road and I am enjoying bringing it to life and paving a path and platform for it."

Just watch her in action.