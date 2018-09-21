Randy Crawford's tour to Mzansi cancelled due to 'medical reasons'

Big Concerts announced on Friday morning that American jazz singer Randy Crawford will not be headed to SA next month due to a "medical setback".

"It is with great sadness that Big Concerts announces the cancellation of the practically sold out 'Farewell South Africa, with love Randy Crawford' tour due to a medical setback of Miss Crawford

"We wish her all the best with her prolonged recovery and hope that she can return to the stage in the not too distant future," read the statement.

Randy was set to perform on October 23 in Cape Town and on October 26 in Pretoria.

Here's how you can get a refund:

All ticket purchases made via Computicket’s website and call centre will automatically be refunded at full to the credit card used for the purchase.

All patrons that have bought their tickets in-store would need to go to their nearest Computicket, Shoprite or Checkers outlet to process their full cancellation.

The cut-off date for all refunds will be October 12 2018, no refund requests will be entertained after such date has been reached.