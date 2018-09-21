TshisaLIVE

The subtweet twar | AKA & Cassper take 'anonymous' shots at each other

21 September 2018 - 10:36 By Chrizelda Kekana
AKA and Cassper Nyovest have been taking shots at each other.
Image: Instagram/AKA/Cassper Nyovest

Cassper Nyovest and AKA need to at least tag each other, damn... we all know they are taking shots at each other. They also need to stop fooling themselves and all of us here watching them fight through the grapevine.

Everytime they are asked about each other in interviews and on these social media streets, its always the same answers: "Don't compare us", "I don't wanna waste my energy talking about the other dude" or "I really don't care about the other guy", "I'm here to make my own mark in history."

All basically white lies, here we are again having to sit through another subtweet twar between your faves.

LOL! The Megacy trashes AKA 'payola' insinuations with #AKApaidme

One tweep said, "#AKApaidme to say 'Jiggy Jiggy, Heavy Heavy. All eyes on me Makiaveli' will keep giving people chest pains."
Cassper's response to this fan about AKA is helluva spicy

Wanna mess with him? Think again.
There's a whole #CassperNyoempty trend, courtesy of no chill in SA

Y'all remember that #Akawinanga trend? Well, apparently what you do on the left must also be done on the right according to Twitter policies. Hence ...
Here's the most recent one.

AKA

These tweets, which were aimed at another nameless rapper who has a deal with another vodka company came in the form of uhm empowerment.

On the surface AKA is grateful to fans for putting money in his pocket. The tweet also blows his own horn about being business savvy and scoring a "first of its kind in SA" deal with Cruz Vodka. 

But if you look closely you will see the shots aimed at another Pantsula lovin' rapper.

Because then Cassper flew to Milan for a shoot with Ciroc... then jiki jiki...

Cassper Nyovest

These tweets that may look like motivational tweets spreading positivity and encouraging the hood kids to do best, are actually laced with poisonous shots aimed at Cassper's enemy aka AKA...

Then there was the  "you own a percentage of somebody's else's vodka, I own Family Tree" jab...

And that jab at Fela In Versace...

Don't know if it's the fake "humbleness" or the "superiority" that induces the cowardice we smell here... It's like the more they say they are different, the more we see how similar they are. *smh*

But hey what do we know?

