The subtweet twar | AKA & Cassper take 'anonymous' shots at each other

Cassper Nyovest and AKA need to at least tag each other, damn... we all know they are taking shots at each other. They also need to stop fooling themselves and all of us here watching them fight through the grapevine.

Everytime they are asked about each other in interviews and on these social media streets, its always the same answers: "Don't compare us", "I don't wanna waste my energy talking about the other dude" or "I really don't care about the other guy", "I'm here to make my own mark in history."

All basically white lies, here we are again having to sit through another subtweet twar between your faves.