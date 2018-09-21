The subtweet twar | AKA & Cassper take 'anonymous' shots at each other
Cassper Nyovest and AKA need to at least tag each other, damn... we all know they are taking shots at each other. They also need to stop fooling themselves and all of us here watching them fight through the grapevine.
Everytime they are asked about each other in interviews and on these social media streets, its always the same answers: "Don't compare us", "I don't wanna waste my energy talking about the other dude" or "I really don't care about the other guy", "I'm here to make my own mark in history."
All basically white lies, here we are again having to sit through another subtweet twar between your faves.
Here's the most recent one.
AKA
These tweets, which were aimed at another nameless rapper who has a deal with another vodka company came in the form of uhm empowerment.
On the surface AKA is grateful to fans for putting money in his pocket. The tweet also blows his own horn about being business savvy and scoring a "first of its kind in SA" deal with Cruz Vodka.
But if you look closely you will see the shots aimed at another Pantsula lovin' rapper.
Every time you buy a bottle of @Cruzvodka 🍉 you put money DIRECTLY in my pocket. Thank You. PLEASE put pressure on these other brands operating in OUR COUNTRY to empower our people 💔 ...— AKA (@akaworldwide) September 20, 2018
Last night I spoke to the bosses at the shoot. I told them it’s time we start thinking about extending the CRUZ family ... Who y’all think we should add to the team?? ... and GIVE THEM THEIR OWN FLAVOUR?!?!— AKA (@akaworldwide) September 20, 2018
Because then Cassper flew to Milan for a shoot with Ciroc... then jiki jiki...
What a damn shame! These other brands will fly you half way around the world for you to take photos next to people who don’t care about you, instead of them giving you a slice of their business ... what a scam.— AKA (@akaworldwide) September 20, 2018
Cassper Nyovest
These tweets that may look like motivational tweets spreading positivity and encouraging the hood kids to do best, are actually laced with poisonous shots aimed at Cassper's enemy aka AKA...
If there’s one person you don’t have to worry about, it’s your enemy. He always knows how far you are. If you’re gonna explain yourself or use your energy, use it on your fans. Explain yourself to those who love you. Your enemy knows your power & your gift better than your fans.— R.M Phoolo (@CassperNyovest) September 20, 2018
I’ve been called all kind of things. I won’t even name them cause they hold no weight and didn’t stop me from chasing dream . I’m tipsy, I’m in Milan bro. Niggas don’t make it were I’m from. I don’t think you understand how mad this shit is cause ke tswa montshiwa ko dithobane.— R.M Phoolo (@CassperNyovest) September 20, 2018
If you come from the hood they always want to remind you and make you feel like you’re not worthy because you were not expected to win. Surprise MOTHER TSWAKAS!!!! We made it from what you consider nothing. HOOD KIDS!!! YOU ARE WORTHY!!! YOU CAN DO IT!!! GO FOR YOUR DREAMS!! PUSH— R.M Phoolo (@CassperNyovest) September 20, 2018
Then there was the "you own a percentage of somebody's else's vodka, I own Family Tree" jab...
Let’s not do the Boss talk Niggas. Not with me. Ownership chats? With me? Nah but look, My artist is dropping her single tomorrow , it’s titled #YassBitch . She’s one of the most booked acts in the country. We build brands round here. Family Tree!!! ALL DAY!!! https://t.co/xFcqF7MzhZ— R.M Phoolo (@CassperNyovest) September 20, 2018
And that jab at Fela In Versace...
They can try copy it but they can’t do it like me. Let’s go see what Milan is saying!!! Monate Mpolaye #NoStylist pic.twitter.com/GLzsEHxKfQ— R.M Phoolo (@CassperNyovest) September 20, 2018
Don't know if it's the fake "humbleness" or the "superiority" that induces the cowardice we smell here... It's like the more they say they are different, the more we see how similar they are. *smh*